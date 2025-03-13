Red vs Blue vs Yellow: Which path should you choose in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research?

There are three paths in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research — Red, Blue, and Yellow — themed after the three team leaders — Candela, Blanche, and Spark. Players can choose any of these, irrespective of their team affiliations in the game.

The rewards are more or less the same across the board. The difference is in terms of the kind of stickers you get and the encounters you receive. Overall, the Yellow path contains the most exciting rewards — but then that's just my opinion based on my preferences.

In this article, I will explain why I think you should choose the Yellow path in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research.

Differences in rewards in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research branches

Holi is the festival of colors in India (Image via TPC)

Each of the paths in this Research quest contains different Pokemon encounters, based on the color you choose. The stickers you receive are also unique. Here are the rewards in each path:

Red: Candela Stickers, Darumaka encounter, Slugma encounter, Fletchinder encounter

Stickers, encounter, encounter, encounter Blue: Blanche Stickers, Horsea encounter, Marill encounter, Swablu encounter

Stickers, encounter, encounter, encounter Yellow: Spark Stickers, Pawmi encounter, Joltik encounter, Helioptile encounter

The Red path gives you Fire-types, the Blue gives you Water-types, and the Yellow path gives you Electric-type Pokemon.

Check out the extended list of tasks and rewards in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research.

Verdict: Why you should choose the Yellow path in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research

The reward encounters in the Yellow path are Pawmi, Joltik, and Helioptile. Of these, the first and the last ones are among the rarest encounters among the ones on offer in the other paths. The rarity makes it worth venturing on this path to claim the associated rewards.

Joltik and Helioptile's evolved forms — Galvantula and Heliolisk — also have some utility in GO Battle League. Heliolisk and Pawmot — the final form of Pawmi — also feature unique typings not possessed by any other creatures in the game. This adds to their collection value.

Overall, I think the Yellow path in the Pokemon GO Festival of Colors India Timed Research gives you the best value for the time spent in completing the tasks.

In other news, Pokemon GO Fest 2025 details have been announced.

