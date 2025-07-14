How to get Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO makes its debut on July 14, 2025, in two-star Max Battles. It will be available every day between July 14 and 20, 2025, from 6 am to 9 pm local time. It will also be the highlight of the Max Monday event on July 14, 2025, from 6 - 7 pm local time.

This article covers everything you need to know about getting your hands on Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO.

How to get Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO

The two main ways to get this creature are:

Two-star Max Battles

Trade

Dynamax Wailmer (Image via TPC/Sportskeeda Gaming)

Two-star Max Battles

Dynamax Wailmer will be featured in tier two Max Battles from 6 am local time on July 14 until 9 pm local time on July 20, 2025. It will also be the star of the July 14 Max Monday event from 6 - 7 pm local time.

Entry into the battle will cost you 400 MP. Up to four trainers can challenge the Power Spot boss at the same time, and each of them can use up to three attackers. You won't lose any resources as long as you don't win the fight.

Wailmer is a mono-Water-type. This means it is weak to Grass- and Electric-type attacks. You can find the list of best attackers to use against it in our Dynamax Wailmer Max Battle guide.

Trade

If you are unable to capture Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one. It will not count as a Special Trade as long as you have a Wailmer registered on your Pokedex.

Note that any Max Moves that you unlock will remain, but any that you power up will be leveled down to the base level.

Can Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Yes, Shiny Dynamax Wailmer is available in the mobile game. The chances of running into one are around 1-in-512.

Also read: Is Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research worth it for Pokemon GO trainers?

Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Attack: 136

136 Defense: 68

68 Stamina: 137

137 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Water Gun and Splash (Max Geyser), and Rollout (Max Rockfall)

Water Gun and Splash (Max Geyser), and Rollout (Max Rockfall) Charged Attacks: Water Pulse, Scald, Body Slam, and Heavy Slam

Water Pulse, Scald, Body Slam, and Heavy Slam Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL

