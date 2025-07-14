Is Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research worth it for Pokemon GO trainers?

With the Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025 event around the corner, players are presented with the old question: is the Paid Timed Research worth the money? The event has a plethora of free and premium content for every player to enjoy, but the decision to pay for the additional material is what needs to be assessed.

Ad

From Tuesday, July 15, at 10am to Sunday, July 20, at 8pm local time, this year's event hosts a series of wild spawns, raid choices, and unique rewards.

Let's take a closer look at what's in the Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research and whether this US $4.99 expenditure is worthwhile for you.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025: Debuts and event bonuses (accessible to all players)

All Tatsugiri forms as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Perhaps one of the major features of the event is the debut of Tatsugiri, the Paldea region's Mimicry Pokemon. Trainers everywhere will be treated to various forms depending on their region:

Ad

Trending

Curly Form Tatsugiri: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Europe, Middle East, and Africa Droopy Form Tatsugiri: Americas

Americas Stretchy Form Tatsugiri: Asia-Pacific

These forms will also be accessible in One-Star Raids, providing players with an additional opportunity to collect these location-based exclusives.

Water Festival 2025 includes a good complement of event bonuses:

Rainy Lure Modules will endure two complete hours.

Additional Candy for Nice Throws or higher.

Boosted shiny odds for Staryu and Tirtouga , both of which can be caught wild.

and , both of which can be caught wild. Scarf Lapras in raids can have a special seasonal background — yet another collector's item for fortunate players.

Ad

These bonuses boost free-to-play gameplay, particularly for those searching for shiny or grinding out XP and Candy.

Also read: Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcase July 2025: All dates and featured Pokemon

Wild spawns

Scarf Lapras as seen in Water Festival 2022 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

A large number of Water-type Pokemon will spawn more frequently in the wild, including:

Ad

Common spawns such as Squirtle , Krabby , Magikarp , and Barboach

, , , and Less common finds such as Lanturn, Palpitoad, and shiny-eligible Feebas and Tirtouga

Raids:

One-Star Raids contain regional Tatsugiri and shiny-eligible Shellder .

and shiny-eligible . Three-Star Raids will have heavyweights such as Gyarados and Scarf Lapras.

This combination of shiny chances and strong Pokemon makes it more worthwhile to participate in raids during the event.

Also read: How to get Scarf Lapras with Seasonal Special Background in GO?

Ad

What do you get with Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research?

Shiny Gyarados as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

For US$4.99, the Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research offers the following:

Ad

One Rainy Lure Module

Exclusive avatar pose

Event-themed Pokemon encounters, such as Gyarados and Scarf Lapras

Notably, the rewards and tasks need to be finished by July 20 at 8pm local time, or they will expire.

If you're going to do active raiding or event challenges, these timed tasks can provide some added structure and motivation. The avatar pose is purely cosmetic, but the Pokemon encounters (particularly the possible shiny ones) might appeal to collectors.

Ad

Additionally, players can opt to buy the Water Festival Ultra Ticket Box via the GO Web Store. Priced at the same US$4.99, it includes the Timed Research plus one Star Piece, which adds a little extra value if you’re already leaning toward buying.

Also read: Pokemon GO 9th Anniversary post teases major Gen IX debuts

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research worth it?

The Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Study is a worth-every-penny buy for those players who love finishing timed events, earning unique cosmetics, and pursuing limited-time battles. With shiny Scarf Lapras and Gyarados on the table, the payoff could be good enough for shiny hunters and hardcore players' effort.

Ad

But for more social or free-to-play trainers, most of the event's top content (such as increased wild spawns, shiny opportunities, and regional Tatsugiri in raids) is accessible without spending a single cent.

If you play Pokemon GO regularly during events and appreciate exclusive content, the not-so-pricey $4.99 price tag is worth it. But if you don't want to invest in it, you won't miss out on the large features by skipping them.

Ad

Also read: Who won Pokemon GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨