How to get Scarf Lapras with Seasonal Special Background in Pokemon GO?

Pokemon GO players have much to anticipate at this year's Water Festival. From theme spawns to bonus exclusives, the event creates a tide of thrilling content for players globally. One of the biggest features this year is the opportunity to catch Lapras wearing a scarf — a unique event variant of the popular Water- and Ice-type Pokemon. Not only is this one a stylish rendition, but it can also have a special Seasonal special background and even be in its shiny version.

The Water Festival 2025 takes place from Tuesday, July 15, 10am to Sunday, July 20, 8pm local time. The special event will last for a limited time with many water-type Pokemon, festival-themed activities, and special bonus rewards, such as unique encounters with Lapras with a scarf.

If you're looking to get this rare Lapras for your Pokemon GO collection, here's how:

How to obtain Scarf Lapras with the Seasonal Special Background in Pokemon GO

Scarf Lapras as seen in the GO Water Festival 2022 (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Currently there are three ways to get Scarf Lapras with the Seasonal Special Background in Pokemon GO:

1) Three-star raids: During the event, Lapras with a scarf will be present in three-star raids. By defeating it and catching it later, there is a possibility that the caught Lapras will have a Seasonal special background. The background is a visual indicator of the special event origin of the Pokemon. Moreover, if fate favours you, this Lapras can even appear in its shiny form.

2) Paid Timed Research: Players can access special Timed Research by buying a ticket for US $4.99 (or local currency equivalent). The research will feature challenges that result in encounters with other event-themed Pokemon, such as Gyarados and Scarf Lapras. It is another chance to find Lapras in its event version, perhaps with the special background.

3) Trading: It is possible to trade a Scarf Lapras with the seasonal special background. But remember that this is a "special trade," which means it will cost more Stardust than normal and will only be allowed once a day. It's a great time to take advantage of any events that increase the number of permitted special trades.

If you're looking to acquire (or trade for) a Scarf Lapras with the exclusive background, be sure to take part in raids, look towards the paid Timed Research, and organize with friends within the event window.

This Lapras, along with its fashionable accessory, potential shiny form, and event-only background, is guaranteed to make its way into any player's collection as an instant favourite.

