How to beat Dynamax Wailmer in Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO Max Battles will be the featured attraction on Monday, July 14, 2025, from 6pm to 7pm local time. For an hour, all Power Spot Max Battles will include this gigantic Water-type. When the event is over, Dynamax Wailmer will still show up occasionally in Power Spot Max Battles.

Ad

Here's a breakdown on how to beat Dynamax Wailmer, including best counters, its weaknesses, Shiny rate, and what CP to shoot for when catching a perfect IV one.

Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Wailmer Max Battles

Wailmer as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Best tanks and healers:

Ad

Trending

Pokemon Form Move Notes Blissey Dynamax Pound Invest in Max Spirit Snorlax Dynamax Lick Invest in Max Spirit Lapras Gigantamax Psywave Invest in Max Guard Greedent Dynamax Bullet Seed Invest in Max Guard Blastoise Dynamax/Gigantamax Bite Invest in Max Guard

Ad

Best attackers:

Pokemon Form Move Notes Venusaur Gigantamax Vine Whip Max Attack level 3 Rillaboom Gigantamax Razor Leaf Max Attack level 3 Toxtricity Gigantamax Spark Max Attack level 3 Zapdos Dynamax Thunder Shock Max Attack level 3 Raikou Dynamax Thunder Shock Max Attack level 3

Ad

Also read: Is Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research worth it for GO trainers?

Can you solo Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO Max Battles?

Yes, it is feasible to solo a Dynamax Wailmer Max Battle, although a little trial and error may be necessary. The trick is to have the correct combination of tanky Pokemon to withstand Wailmer's Max Moves, while simultaneously applying constant super-effective damage with your primary attackers.

Ad

Also read: How to beat Mega Blastoise raids in GO? Best counters, shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves

Dynamax Wailmer may not have high attack stats, but its large stamina pool can drag battles out if you’re unprepared.

Attack: 136

136 Defense: 68

68 Stamina: 277

277 Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Water Gun (Max Geyser), Splash (Max Geyser), and Rollout (Max Rockfall)

Water Gun (Max Geyser), Splash (Max Geyser), and Rollout (Max Rockfall) Charged Attacks: Water Pulse, Scald, Body Slam, and Heavy Slam

Water Pulse, Scald, Body Slam, and Heavy Slam Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL

Ad

Also read: Who won GO August Community Day 2025 Poll?

Pokemon GO Dynamax Wailmer weaknesses and resistances

Dynamax Wailmer is a pure Water-type Pokemon, so it’s weak against Electric- and Grass-type attacks (160%), but resists Fire-, Ice-, Steel-, and Water-type moves (62.5%).

Also read: GO PokeStop Showcase July 2025: All dates and featured Pokemon

Shiny odds for Dynamax Wailmer Max Battles in Pokemon GO

Wailmer and its shiny variant (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yes, Shiny Wailmer can be obtained through Max Battles, and the odds are roughly 1-in-128 to find one.

Ad

Also read: How to get Scarf Lapras with Seasonal Special Background in GO?

Dynamax Wailmer 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)

Knowing what CP to look for can help you quickly identify a perfect IV catch:

No weather boost: 779 CP - 838 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

779 CP - 838 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Rain): 974 CP - 1,048 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: GO 9th Anniversary post teases major Gen IX debuts

Ad

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨