How to beat Dynamax Wailmer in Max Battles in Pokemon GO: Best counters, Shiny odds, 100% CP, and more

Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO Max Battles will be the featured attraction on Monday, July 14, 2025, from 6pm to 7pm local time. For an hour, all Power Spot Max Battles will include this gigantic Water-type. When the event is over, Dynamax Wailmer will still show up occasionally in Power Spot Max Battles.
Here's a breakdown on how to beat Dynamax Wailmer, including best counters, its weaknesses, Shiny rate, and what CP to shoot for when catching a perfect IV one.
Best counters to Pokemon GO Dynamax Wailmer Max Battles
Best tanks and healers:
Best attackers:
Can you solo Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO Max Battles?
Yes, it is feasible to solo a Dynamax Wailmer Max Battle, although a little trial and error may be necessary. The trick is to have the correct combination of tanky Pokemon to withstand Wailmer's Max Moves, while simultaneously applying constant super-effective damage with your primary attackers.
Dynamax Wailmer in Pokemon GO: Stats and moves
Dynamax Wailmer may not have high attack stats, but its large stamina pool can drag battles out if you’re unprepared.
- Attack: 136
- Defense: 68
- Stamina: 277
- Fast Attacks/Max Moves: Water Gun (Max Geyser), Splash (Max Geyser), and Rollout (Max Rockfall)
- Charged Attacks: Water Pulse, Scald, Body Slam, and Heavy Slam
- Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL
Pokemon GO Dynamax Wailmer weaknesses and resistances
Dynamax Wailmer is a pure Water-type Pokemon, so it’s weak against Electric- and Grass-type attacks (160%), but resists Fire-, Ice-, Steel-, and Water-type moves (62.5%).
Shiny odds for Dynamax Wailmer Max Battles in Pokemon GO
Yes, Shiny Wailmer can be obtained through Max Battles, and the odds are roughly 1-in-128 to find one.
Dynamax Wailmer 100% CP from Max Battles (Hundo CP)
Knowing what CP to look for can help you quickly identify a perfect IV catch:
- No weather boost: 779 CP - 838 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Rain): 974 CP - 1,048 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
