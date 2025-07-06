How to get free 24 Pack Hourglasses in Pokemon TCG Pocket? (July 2025 code)

Pokemon TCG Pocket also offers regular limited-time promotions for players, allowing them to accumulate their collections more quickly. This July, a new promotion has been sent out, allowing everybody to get 24 free Pack Hourglasses — necessary items that allow you to open booster packs without spending real money.

Such hourglasses are particularly beneficial for free-to-play players. 24 of these essentially provide you with two packs. The good news? It takes just a minute or two to claim. If you want to open more Eevee Grove packs or save up for the next set of expansions, this deal is one that you shouldn't miss.

Here's all you need to know to get your free hourglasses this month.

How to redeem the July 2025 Pokemon TCG Pocket Gift code

To get your 24 Pack Hourglasses, apply this official gift code: 33V33S5MM3R. Redeem it before August 31, 2025, at 2:59 pm UTC, or the deal will be gone.

Follow these steps to unlock 24 free Pack Hourglasses:

Visit the Pokemon TCG Pocket Gift site (You can get the link via the official Pokemon TCG Pocket channels or the first link when you Google search for it). Find your in-game Support ID and copy it. Paste your Support ID and the code 33V33S5MM3R into the respective fields. Hit “Send” to complete the process. Your 24 Pack Hourglasses will be delivered straight to your in-game gift box, located in the top-right corner of the game’s main menu.

What is a Pokemon TCG Pocket Support ID & where to find it?

Where to find your TCG Pocket Support ID (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Your Pokemon TCGP account is uniquely identified by your Support ID. It's used to validate your account when redeeming gifts or getting in touch with customer service.

To find it:

Open the Pokemon TCG Pocket app.

app. On the title screen, tap the three-line menu icon (≡) in the bottom-right corner.

in the bottom-right corner. Your Support ID will appear just above your player name and profile icon.

will appear just above your player name and profile icon. Tap the copy icon next to it to easily copy the ID for use on the gift redemption page.

Don't forget — the time to claim this reward is August 31, 2025, at 2:59 pm UTC, so hurry before it's too late.

