Getting free Purified Gems in Pokemon GO is an opportunity that players would not want to let go of. This item is used in Shadow Raid Battles to subdue enraged Raid Bosses. It is a key component contributing to success, especially for high-tier Shadow Raids such as Shadow Mewtwo, Shadow Raikou, and so on.

While it doesn't cost anything to collect these items, you can get a bulk of free Purified Gems by entering a code. This article will tell you everything you need to know about it.

How to avail the free Purified Gems in Pokemon GO offer

Recently Niantic announced that they would give out 10 free Purified Gems in Pokemon GO to each player if the community managed to reach 150,000 interactions with the company's TikTok page, which included following the account, liking a specific post, saving it, and so on.

The offer was extended to help players out with the Shadow Mewtwo raid on March 30 and 31. The code you must redeem to collect the 10 Purified Gems is 7B3ELFUMKLP4G.

How to redeem the Purified Gems code in Pokemon GO

To redeem the code that grants you 10 Purified Gems for free, you must follow these steps:

Head over to the offer redemption page on the Pokemon GO Webstore.

Once there, sign in with the account you wish to redeem the code on.

Enter the code— 7B3ELFUMKLP4G —in the designated box.

—in the designated box. Press "Enter," and you will have successfully redeemed the code.

Please note that this code can be redeemed only once per account.

How to get free Purified Gems in Pokemon GO without a code?

Free Purified Gems in Pokemon GO can be collected by defeating Team GO Rocket Grunts or leaders at any point of the year. As long as you have space in your bag and it contains less than 10 Purified Gems, successfully taking down any member of the nefarious team will grant you a Purified Shard, which add up to form a Purified Gem.

Defeating Grunts gives one Shard. Cliff, Arlo, and Sierra give three Shards each, and Giovanni provides four.

