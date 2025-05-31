How to get Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO will debut on May 31, 2025. It will be part of 6-star Max Battles from May 31, 2025, at 6:00 am to June 1, 2025, at 9:00 pm local time. Rillaboom is the fully evolved form of Grookey, the Grass-type starter from the Galar region. As such, it has excellent stats and is a must-have for players wanting a Grass-type option for Max Battles.

In this article, we will discuss how you can get a Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO.

How to get Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO

You can acquire a Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO in the following ways:

6-star Max Battles

Trade

Gigantamax Rillaboom in the anime (Image via TPC)

6-star Max Battles

Gigantamax Rillaboom will take over all Power Spots between Saturday, May 31, 2025, and Sunday, June 1, 2025. You can challenge these Max Battles for 800 Max Particles with up to 39 other players. However, despite Gigantamax Battles allowing up to 40 players, a single group can only have four.

Rillaboom is a pure Grass-type Pokemon and as such has the following weaknesses.

Bug

Flying

Ice

Fire

Poison

So the best counters to Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO are:

Gigantamax Cinderace with G-Max Fireball

Gigantamax Charizard with G-Max Wildfire

Dynamax Moltres with Max Airstream

Dynamax Cinderace with Max Flare

Dynamax Entei with Max Flare

Dynamax Unfezant with Max Airstream

Check out our Dynamax Attackers tier list for more options.

After defeating Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO, you can catch it at the following ranges:

No weather boost: 1,817 - 1,899 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,817 - 1,899 CP at Level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny): 2,272 - 2,374 CP at Level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you can't capture Gigantamax Rillaboom in a Max Battle, you can trade for one with a friend. It will count as a Special Trade, so you should try to ensure it's a Lucky Trade as well for better IVs. Also, any additional Max Moves will remain unlocked, but all Max Moves will be scaled back down to level 1.

Can Gigantamax Rillaboom be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Gigantamax Rillaboom and its shiny form (Image via TPC)

No, Gigantamax Rillaboom in Pokemon GO cannot be shiny from Max Battles. This is because shiny Rillaboom has yet to arrive in the game.

Pokemon GO Gigantamax Rillaboom stats and moves

Attack: 239

239 Defense: 168

168 Stamina: 225

225 Fast Attacks: Scratch and Razor Leaf

Scratch and Razor Leaf Max Moves: G-Max Drum Solo (Grass-type)

G-Max Drum Solo (Grass-type) Charged Attacks: Energy Ball, Grass Knot, and Earth Power

Energy Ball, Grass Knot, and Earth Power Max move upgrade costs: Level 1 - 400 MP and 50 Candy; Level 2 - 600 MP and 100 Candy; Level Max - 800 MP and 40 Candy XL

In other news, the mechanics behind Zacian and Zamazenta's form changes have been announced.

