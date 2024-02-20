The Giratina Helmet, Wings, and Jacket in Pokemon GO are some of the newest cosmetic items in the game. They were introduced as part of the Road to Sinnoh event, which kicked off at 10 am local time on February 19, 2024, and will end on February 23, 2024 at the same time. Players might be wondering how they can get their hands on these unique items.

This article will tell you everything you need to know about the Giratina Helmet, Wings, and Jacket in Pokemon GO.

What are Giratina Helmet, Wings, and Jacket in Pokemon GO?

Preview of Giratina Helmet, Wings, and Jacket in Pokemon GO (Image via Niantic)

The Giratina Helmet, Wings, and Jacket in Pokemon GO are cosmetic items released during the Road to Sinnoh event. As the name suggests, they are based on the Renegade Pokemon, the box Legendary from Pokemon Platinum, who completes the Pokemon of Myth trio. Interestingly, this Pocket Monster represents antimatter.

Specifically, this gear incorporates elements from both forms of Giratina — Origin and Altered. The Helmet is designed to look like the face of Origin Forme Giratina, while the Wings resemble the Altered Forme of the Legendary beast. The Jacket is more ambiguous in terms of inspiration and fits the aesthetic of both forms.

How can you get Giratina Helmet, Wings, and Jacket in Pokemon GO?

You can get these cosmetics from the Pokemon GO store starting at 10 am local time on February 19, 2024. You might also be happy to know that the items will not vanish as soon as the Road to Sinnoh event ends.

To get them during the event, you must follow these steps:

Open the game.

Go to the Shop menu.

Select the "New items available!" image.

Open the "Featured" section.

You can select each of the three items, and the game will show you a preview of how it looks on your avatar. If you want to go ahead with the purchase, simply click on the button that says "Exchange."

Once the event expires, the items might not be available in the featured section. If you wish to get your hands on the Giratina Helmet, Wings, and Jacket in Pokemon GO, head over to your player profile and select the "Style" menu.

The Helmet, Wings, and Jacket will be available in the Hats, Bags, and Tops sections, respectively. Lastly, you might wonder how much each of these items will cost. Here is a breakdown:

Giratina Helmet - 250 PokeCoins

Giratina Wings - 250 PokeCoins

Giratina Jacket - 200 PokeCoins

