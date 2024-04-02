How to get Golden Lure Module in Pokemon GO, and how to use it

The Golden Lure Module is an item that can be attached to a PokeStop in Pokemon GO. There’s only one way to get it, and it helps to lure a particular Pokemon. Trainers can use the Module to activate a Gold PokeStop in the game. By doing so, they can reap several benefits, such as Gimmighoul Coins and earn Roaming Form Gimmighoul encounters. The mobile title has multiple lure items, but the Golden Lure Module is made for a different purpose.

As long as you have access to Pokemon Scarlet or Violet on Nintendo Switch, you are eligible to farm Golden Lure Modules. It’s a challenging process, but this article will guide you through it.

What is Golden Lure Module?

Screenshots of the item (Image via TPC)

A Golden Lure Module in Pokemon GO is an attachable item that can change a normal PokeStop to a Gold PokeStop. Its effect lasts 30 minutes and can attract Roaming Form Gimmighoul to your device. Additionally, it rewards Trainers with Gimmighoul Coins upon spinning the PhotoDisc.

When you connect this Module to a PokeStop, its icon changes color and turns gold. While this allows you to earn special rewards, it basically works as a regular Module.

How to get Golden Lure Module in Pokemon GO

Way to obtain the item (Image via TPC)

To get a Golden Lure Module, you can gift five Postcards from Pokemon GO to a Pokemon Scarlet or Violet player for five successive days. You’ll be ineligible to earn the reward if you send all five Postcards in a single day.

You’ll have to repeat the same process for five different days. The Golden Lure Module can be acquired after the Pokemon Scarlet or Violet player in Nintendo Switch receives five Postcards.

How to line Pokemon Scarlet and Violet to Pokemon GO

Read the detailed steps below to send Postcards to get a Golden Lure by connecting Pokemon GO to Pokemon Scarlet or Violet.

Open Settings in the mobile game

Choose Connected Devices and Services

Select Nintendo Switch

Click Pokemon Scarlet or Violet

Turn on Poke Portal in Pokemon Scarlet or Violet

Choose Mystery Gift

Next, select Connect to Pokemon GO

Tap Pair with a Pokemon GO account and press Confirm

Once paired, send a Postcard to Scarlet or Violet

Open the Mystery Gift menu again

Click Connect To Pokemon GO

Do that and receive the Postcard

How to use Golden Lure in Pokemon GO

Use of Golden Lure (Image via TPC)

The Golden Lure can be activated by using it in a PokeStop. It works similarly to other Modules. However, the differentiating factor is that spinning the PhotoDisc of a Gold PokeStop gives Gimmighoul Coins, and its effect draws Roaming Form Gimmighoul. Please note that encountering the Coin Chest Pokemon is not guaranteed.