How to get Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Overqwil in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

The Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global event will allow trainers to get the regular and shiny forms of Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Overqwil. These Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon have intrigued players, and they are waiting for an opportunity to acquire them. The developer debuted shiny Hisuian Qwilfish and shiny Hisuian Overqwil during the GO Tour: Sinnoh Los Angeles; global players will have to wait just a few more days for their arrival.

Hisuian Qwilfish and Hisuian Overqwil were first discovered in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, the Gen 8 mainline game. They were released in Niantic’s mobile title at the start of Hisuian Discoveries in 2022. Since then, players have always wondered how these critters' shiny forms could be bagged in the game. Fortunately, the wait is over.

Pokemon GO: How to get Hisuian Qwilfish

Hisuian Qwilfish (Image via TPC)

There are two ways to get Hisuian Qwilfish during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global. You can catch it as a wild Pokemon, or you can hatch 5KM Pokemon Eggs. Here are detailed explanations for both:

Wild encounter

Hisuain Qwilfish can be encountered when the space-time anomaly forms and some of the Pocket Monsters from the Hisui region appear. Only Pokemon from the Ancient Grove Habitat will come your way in this scenario, and, thankfully, Hisuian Qwilfish is one of the Gen 8 critters from this habitat.

You must be active during the following local times to encounter it:

11:00 AM to 12:00 PM

3:00 PM to 4:00 PM

Pokemon GO Lure Module and Incense can apply lure effects that attract wild Pokemon like Hisuian Qwilfish to your location. So, make sure you utilize them to encounter the critter you desire.

5KM Pokemon Eggs

You can also hatch 5KM Pokemon Eggs to get Hisuian Qwilfish. There is no guarantee that you will find it in one go, so you have to be prepared to hatch as many eggs as required.

Pokemon GO: How to get Hisuian Overqwil

Hisuian Qwilfish as it appears in the game (Image via TPC)

Hisuian Overqwil, the evolved form of Hisuian Qwilfish, can only be obtained through evolution. You must win 10 raids and feed 50 Candy to Hisuian Qwilfish to trigger this process. It doesn’t matter which raid you complete, but you can be picky. If you defeat Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon like Azelf, Mesprit, and Uxie, you will acquire these powerhouses and meet the evolution requirement simultaneously.

How to get shiny Hisuian Qwilfish and shiny Hisuian Overqwil in Pokemon GO

Shiny variants (Image via TPC)

Once you catch a shiny Hisuian Qwilfish from the wild or through 5 Pokemon Eggs, you must win 10 raids and give shiny Hisuian Qwilfish 50 Pokemon Candy for it to evolve into a shiny Hisuian Overqwil.

