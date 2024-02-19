How to get Hisuian Voltorb and Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

Global players will get the shiny forms of Hisuian Voltorb and Hisuian Electrode during the Pokemon GO Tour: Global Sinnoh event. The local event GO: Tour Sinnoh Los Angeles has already debuted these variants. Those who have not caught it may want to know the process. These Pokemon are good contenders for battles, and this is an excellent time to bag them before they disappear.

Niantic debuted the regular forms of Hisuian Voltorb and Hisuian Electrode in 2022. They were initially discovered in Pokemon Legends: Arceus, and since then, fans have loved their typing, moves, and capabilities. This time, Pokemon GO is going the extra mile by introducing their Shiny forms, and here’s how to get both versions.

How to get Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO

Ways to obtain Hisuian Voltorb (Image via TPC)

`Hisuian Voltorb can be captured during the Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh Global on February 24, 2024, and February 25, 2024, by following any of these two methods: catch it from the wild or hatch 5 KM Pokemon Eggs. The event has divided the wild world into four distinct habitats. That said, Hisuian Voltron will be available to encounter in Habitat: Ancient Grove.

Wild encounter

Note that the space-time anomaly will occur during these local times:

11 AM to 12 PM

to 3 PM to 4 PM

When the space-time anomaly forms in the game, some Pokemon Monsters first found in the Hisui region will start to appear in the wild. But they have to be from the Ancient Grove Habitat. Also, the phenomenon will only trigger during the given time. Therefore, you should not miss this opportunity to get Hisuian Voltorb in Pokemon GO.

Wild Pokemon such as Hisuian Voltorb can be lured to your location using Lure Module and Incenses. Although they have the attraction effect, they cannot lure the desired Pokemon. You must wait and see if they did lure your preferred critter.

5 KM Pokemon Eggs

You can hatch 5 KM Pokemon Eggs to get Hisuian Voltorb in the game. Remember that you cannot obtain a particular Pocket Monster from eggs, as the hatch is random. As a result, you will want to hatch as many eggs as possible.

How to get Hisuian Electrode in Pokemon GO

Hisuian Electrode (Image via TPC)

If you want a Hisuian Electrode during this event, catch a Hisuian Voltorb, feed it 50 Candy, and evolve it. Note that you cannot catch or hatch this Pokemon directly.

How to get Shiny Hisuian Voltorb and Shiny Hisuian Electrode

Shiny variants (Image via TPC)

Getting Shiny Hisuian Voltorb in this event is the same as obtaining its regular counterpart. However, the shiny odds are much higher. If you snag one, you can feed it 50 Pokemon Candy to evolve it into a Shiny Hisuian Electrode.

