  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to get Hydrapple in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Hydrapple in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 09, 2025 12:38 GMT
How to get Hydrapple in Pokemon GO
How to get Hydrapple in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Hydrapple in Pokemon GO makes its debut on October 10, 2025, as part of the Harvest Festival event. The creature is a Grass- and Dragon-type that was introduced in the Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is the final evolution of Applin and certain conditions must be met to acquire it.

Ad

This article covers the steps and processes involved in getting your hands on Hydrapple in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

How to get Hydrapple in Pokemon GO

  • Evolve Applin
  • Trade

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Hydrapple in the Harvest Festival announcement (Image via TPC)
Hydrapple in the Harvest Festival announcement (Image via TPC)

Evolve Applin

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

At the time of release, this will be the most straightforward way of acquiring Hydrapple. Applin evolves into Dipplin when fed 200 Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples. Dipplin in-turn evolves into Hydrapple on being fed 400 Candy after seven Dragon-type creatures have been defeated with Dipplin as the Buddy Pokemon.

This means, you need a total of 600 Candy to get a Hydrapple. This is one of the highest candy costs involved to evolve a creature in the mobile game. You can get this resource by catching, trading, or transferring Applin, as well as walk with either Applin or any of its evolutions as your Buddy.

Ad

Check out the CP of your Hydrapple after evolution using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.

Trade

If you don't want to go through the process of working for a Hydrapple, and have a friend willing to trade you one, you can always do that. However, you should note that the exchange will cost a substantial amount of Stardust.

Also read: Pokemon GO Gym Attackers and Defenders tier list for October 2025

Can Hydrapple be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

No, it is not possible to get Shiny Hydrapple in Pokemon GO at the time of release. You can expect a wait time of approximately one year before the differently colored variant of this creature is available.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Pokemon GO Hydrapple: Stats and moves

  • Type: Grass and Dragon
  • Attack: 216
  • Defense: 186
  • Stamina: 235
  • Max CP: 3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout
  • Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Seed Bomb

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Abhipsito Das
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications