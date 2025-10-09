How to get Hydrapple in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Hydrapple in Pokemon GO makes its debut on October 10, 2025, as part of the Harvest Festival event. The creature is a Grass- and Dragon-type that was introduced in the Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. It is the final evolution of Applin and certain conditions must be met to acquire it.

This article covers the steps and processes involved in getting your hands on Hydrapple in Pokemon GO.

How to get Hydrapple in Pokemon GO

Evolve Applin

Trade

Hydrapple in the Harvest Festival announcement (Image via TPC)

Evolve Applin

At the time of release, this will be the most straightforward way of acquiring Hydrapple. Applin evolves into Dipplin when fed 200 Candy and 20 Syrupy Apples. Dipplin in-turn evolves into Hydrapple on being fed 400 Candy after seven Dragon-type creatures have been defeated with Dipplin as the Buddy Pokemon.

This means, you need a total of 600 Candy to get a Hydrapple. This is one of the highest candy costs involved to evolve a creature in the mobile game. You can get this resource by catching, trading, or transferring Applin, as well as walk with either Applin or any of its evolutions as your Buddy.

Check out the CP of your Hydrapple after evolution using our Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator.

Trade

If you don't want to go through the process of working for a Hydrapple, and have a friend willing to trade you one, you can always do that. However, you should note that the exchange will cost a substantial amount of Stardust.

Can Hydrapple be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny comparison (Image via TPC)

No, it is not possible to get Shiny Hydrapple in Pokemon GO at the time of release. You can expect a wait time of approximately one year before the differently colored variant of this creature is available.

Pokemon GO Hydrapple: Stats and moves

Type: Grass and Dragon

Grass and Dragon Attack: 216

216 Defense: 186

186 Stamina: 235

235 Max CP: 3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost)

3,656 (3,700 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout

Bullet Seet, Dragon Tail, and Rollout Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Outrage, and Seed Bomb

