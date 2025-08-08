How to get Latias in Pokemon Unite

With every new addition, Pokemon Unite keeps refreshing its constantly changing meta, delivering new strategies and playstyles to Aeos Island. One of the most recent arrivals is Latias, a Pokemon that brings flair and strategic complexity to the field.Compared to other typical supports, Latias turns things on for being a utility-focused pick with a shocking offensive capacity. But to own its power, there's a limited event that you need to get through. Here's how to do it.How to unlock Latias in Pokemon UniteLatias is available by completing a limited-time in-game activity called the Latias's Twin Dragon Festival Challenge, from August 8 to September 4. This activity is set up like a board game where movement relies on rolling the dice and fulfilling tasks.To obtain Latias's Unite License, you'll have to accumulate 1,000 Twin Dragon Festival Coins. The following is how you can get Latias in your roster:Also read: Pokemon Unite Latias: Best moveset, builds, items, and moreThe Latias's Twin Dragon Festival Challenge (Image via The Pokemon Company)Step-by-step event guide1) Daily Dice login: Log in once a day to get one die. You can only carry a single login die at a time: make sure to use it before the next day so it doesn’t reset.2) Rolling the Die: Make progress on the event map using your die.Don't like your result? You can reroll with Aeos Coins, which will give you a higher number.You have up to five rerolls per die.3) Tile Missions: Each tile displays a simple mission (such as scoring six times or having Aegislash in a game).You need to finish the mission of the tile to roll again.You can bypass it immediately by spending 5 Aeos Gems if you don’t feel like completing the mission.4) Collecting Festival Coins: After finishing a map, you'll earn a random reward:90% chance: 100 Festival Coins10% chance: 150 Festival Coins5) Lucky Squares: Some tiles are &quot;lucky&quot; and will move you 1-3 spaces automatically, allowing you to complete maps more quickly.6) Earning Extra Dice: In addition to your regular dice, you can earn up to 10 extra dice through:The Support Log-In Bonus during the event.The Coin Collection Challenge is tied to the Twin Dragon Festival.Also read: Unite U-Impact [Part 2]: Release date, balance updates, and morePokemon Unite's Marine Style: Latias HolowearMarine Style: Latias (Image via The Pokemon Company)After unlocking Latias, you can purchase Marine Style: Latias Holowear, now accessible in the game shop as a celebration of the Supporter’s debut. Follow these steps to acquire itGo to the Shop from the main menu.Navigate to the Zico Trading section.Look for Marine Style: Latias (it should appear first).The Holowear costs 890 Aeos Gems, but keep in mind, you must own the Latias Unite License before purchasing this skin.Also read: Pokemon Unite Latios: Best moveset, builds, items, and moreLatias can be added as a Supporter, but its kit can be used in aggressive plays and sustained scaling damage, so it is a good addition to teams in casual and competitive play. Make sure to get the full benefit of the event length to obtain it Unite License for free.Also read: Pawmi, Pawmo, and Pawmot teased in Pokemon UniteIf you are interested in other topics related to Pokemon Unite, check out these articles:Unite license tier listUnite Solo Queue licenses tier listBest Build for every Pokemon Unite licenseBest Boost Emblems in the gameHeld Item tier listBattle Item tier list