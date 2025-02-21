How to get Meloetta in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Meloetta in Pokemon GO made its debut at the start of GO Fest 2021 on July 17, 2021. It was globally introduced via the Finding Your Voice Special Research story on September 21, 2021. There are two forms of Meloetta in the mainline games: Aria Meloetta and Pirouette Meloetta. But, you can only get the former in Niantic's mobile game.

Shiny Meloetta has become available for the first time with the commencement of Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles and New Taipei City on February 21, 2023, at 9 am local time. These events will end on February 21, 2023, at 5 pm local time. Starting with the Road to Unova event on February 24, 2025, players in the rest of the world, who purchase the Masterwork Research, can also get their hands on this Pokemon.

How to get Meloetta in Pokemon GO

Meloetta in the anime. (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following are the ways to acquire a Meloetta in Pokemon GO:

Complete Research task

There are altogether two different Special Research stories that offer you encounters with Meloetta in the game. The first is called The Melody Pokemon and the second is named Finding Your Voice. These two Research stories provided Meloetta encounters as rewards for trainers who completed them.

During Pokemon GO Tour: Unova - Los Angeles and New Taipei City 2025, ticket holders will have access to the A Dazzling Aria Masterwork Research task that gives you an encounter with a Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon GO. It is unlocked when you complete the Tip of the Iceberg Special Research quest.

Note that this quest will lead to a Shiny Meloetta encounter, not to its regular variation.

Regular Meloetta in Pokemon GO could only be obtained from these two Special Research tasks, if you had claimed the stories when they were released:

The Melody Pokemon

Finding Your Voice

Can you trade Meloetta or Shiny Meloetta in Pokemon GO?

No, it is not possible to trade either Meloetta or its shiny form in Niantic’s mobile game because they are Mythical Pokemon. Mythical and Shadow Pokemon cannot be traded with in-game friends.

Can Meloetta be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Yes, Shiny Meloetta can be acquired in Pokemon GO. However, trainers must spend real-world money to purchase tickets that grant access to the Special Reseach quests that contain Shiny Meloetta.

