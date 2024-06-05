How to get Munna in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Munna, one of the many beloved creatures from the Unova region, has appeared on the radars of many Pokemon GO fans once again. Along with its evolution, it has never really found its place in the game's competitive scene, but many fans of the franchise still hold a place in their hearts for this unusual creature.

Some players may be tempted to track down the shiny variant of Munna. While many other creatures have yet to get their shiny forms introduced in the mobile game, the official Pokemon GO website has confirmed that it is available.

Here is everything to know about catching Munna, the Dream Eater Pokemon.

How to find Munna in Pokemon GO

Munna is a Psychic-type Pokemon (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Munna is one of many creatures that will receive a boosted spawn rate during Pokemon GO's upcoming Slumbering Sands event starting on June 7. However, along with Komala, it is set to appear less often than the rest of the encounters during the celebration. As such, trainers may need to use some strategies to make the hunt easier.

Thanks to Pokemon GO's weather boosting mechanic, certain elements of monsters have a higher chance of spawning in specific weather conditions. These in-game weather conditions often reflect those in the area around the player, so trainers should watch out for the forecast if they want a better chance of finding Munna.

Munna is a pure Psychic-type, which means the weather boosting mechanic increases the chances of it spawning in windy weather conditions. However, Oranguru and Drowzee are also set to appear during the Slumbering Sands event as more common spawns, meaning this strategy may not be too effective.

How to easily find Shiny Munna in Pokemon GO

Shiny Munna may still be difficult to find since the likelihood of its shiny variant appearing has not been increased (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Munna has yet to receive an event similar to a Community Day where its shiny variant gets a huge increase in its spawn chance. While Slumbering Sands hosts the opportunity to find a Shiny Munna, it will still require some luck to obtain. However, there are ways players can speed up this process to decrease the time it takes to spawn.

The previously mentioned weather strategy can make a difference, as it helps provide better conditions for Munna to begin appearing. This also synergizes well with Incenses and Lure Modules. These items can be found from Pokestops or purchased from Pokemon GO's in-game store.

Incenses attach themselves to the player and increase the general spawn rate of the area around them, but this boost is only active if the player remains mobile. Lure Modules are similar, but attach to Pokestops and gym locations to passively increase the spawn rate around those locations. Using both these items, players can set up a patrol route to make finding Shiny Munna as easy as possible.