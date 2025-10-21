How to get Poltchageist in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Poltchageist in Pokemon GO makes its debut during Part 1 of the Halloween celebrations in the game. It will be initially available via raids from 10 am local time on Tuesday, October 21, and 10 am local time on Monday, October 27, 2025. The creature is a Grass and Ghost-type that appeared for the first time in the Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Ad

This article covers all the details you need about getting Poltchageist in Pokemon GO.

How to get Poltchageist in Pokemon GO

One-star raids

Trade

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Poltchageist (Image via TPC)

One-star raids

Ad

Trending

The simplest way to get a Poltchageist for your collection is to take one down in one-star raids during the Halloween Part 1 event and catch it from there. As a Grass- and Ghost-type raid boss, it will have 4240 CP to its name and 600 HP. It will be weak to Dark-, Fire-, Flying-, Ghost-, and Ice-type attacks. Don't use Electric-, Grass-, Ground-, Water-, Fighting-, and Normal-type attacks against it.

Once you take down Poltchageist, you can catch it at the following CP ranges:

Ad

No weather boost: 603 - 650 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

603 - 650 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny or Foggy): 754 - 813 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list

Trade

If you are unable to catch Poltchageist on your own, you can get one by trading. However, note that depending on your friendship level, the Poltchageist trade will consume a lot of Stardust.

Can Poltchageist be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, you cannot get shiny Poltchageist in Pokemon GO as of October 2025. According to the way things work in the game, you will most likely have to wait for the next year's Halloween event for it to be released.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds

Poltchageist in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and evolution requirements

Type: Grass and Ghost

Grass and Ghost Attack: 134

134 Defense: 96

96 Stamina: 120

120 Max CP: 1,287 (1,303 with Best Buddy boost)

1,287 (1,303 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Astonish and Magical Leaf

Astonish and Magical Leaf Charged Attacks: Energy Ball, Shadow Ball, and Poltergeist

You can evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha using 50 Candy.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhipsito Das Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films, or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨