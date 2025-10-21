  • home icon
  How to get Poltchageist in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

How to get Poltchageist in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified Oct 21, 2025 12:18 GMT
How to get Poltchageist in Pokemon GO
How to get Poltchageist in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Poltchageist in Pokemon GO makes its debut during Part 1 of the Halloween celebrations in the game. It will be initially available via raids from 10 am local time on Tuesday, October 21, and 10 am local time on Monday, October 27, 2025. The creature is a Grass and Ghost-type that appeared for the first time in the Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

This article covers all the details you need about getting Poltchageist in Pokemon GO.

How to get Poltchageist in Pokemon GO

  • One-star raids
  • Trade

Poltchageist (Image via TPC)
Poltchageist (Image via TPC)

One-star raids

The simplest way to get a Poltchageist for your collection is to take one down in one-star raids during the Halloween Part 1 event and catch it from there. As a Grass- and Ghost-type raid boss, it will have 4240 CP to its name and 600 HP. It will be weak to Dark-, Fire-, Flying-, Ghost-, and Ice-type attacks. Don't use Electric-, Grass-, Ground-, Water-, Fighting-, and Normal-type attacks against it.

Once you take down Poltchageist, you can catch it at the following CP ranges:

  • No weather boost: 603 - 650 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
  • Weather boosted (Sunny or Foggy): 754 - 813 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

Trade

If you are unable to catch Poltchageist on your own, you can get one by trading. However, note that depending on your friendship level, the Poltchageist trade will consume a lot of Stardust.

Can Poltchageist be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, you cannot get shiny Poltchageist in Pokemon GO as of October 2025. According to the way things work in the game, you will most likely have to wait for the next year's Halloween event for it to be released.

Poltchageist in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and evolution requirements

  • Type: Grass and Ghost
  • Attack: 134
  • Defense: 96
  • Stamina: 120
  • Max CP: 1,287 (1,303 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Astonish and Magical Leaf
  • Charged Attacks: Energy Ball, Shadow Ball, and Poltergeist

You can evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha using 50 Candy.

