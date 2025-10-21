How to get Poltchageist in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Poltchageist in Pokemon GO makes its debut during Part 1 of the Halloween celebrations in the game. It will be initially available via raids from 10 am local time on Tuesday, October 21, and 10 am local time on Monday, October 27, 2025. The creature is a Grass and Ghost-type that appeared for the first time in the Teal Mask DLC of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.
This article covers all the details you need about getting Poltchageist in Pokemon GO.
How to get Poltchageist in Pokemon GO
- One-star raids
- Trade
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
One-star raids
The simplest way to get a Poltchageist for your collection is to take one down in one-star raids during the Halloween Part 1 event and catch it from there. As a Grass- and Ghost-type raid boss, it will have 4240 CP to its name and 600 HP. It will be weak to Dark-, Fire-, Flying-, Ghost-, and Ice-type attacks. Don't use Electric-, Grass-, Ground-, Water-, Fighting-, and Normal-type attacks against it.
Once you take down Poltchageist, you can catch it at the following CP ranges:
- No weather boost: 603 - 650 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
- Weather boosted (Sunny or Foggy): 754 - 813 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier list
Trade
If you are unable to catch Poltchageist on your own, you can get one by trading. However, note that depending on your friendship level, the Poltchageist trade will consume a lot of Stardust.
Can Poltchageist be shiny in Pokemon GO?
No, you cannot get shiny Poltchageist in Pokemon GO as of October 2025. According to the way things work in the game, you will most likely have to wait for the next year's Halloween event for it to be released.
Also read: Pokemon GO shiny odds
Poltchageist in Pokemon GO: Stats, moves, and evolution requirements
- Type: Grass and Ghost
- Attack: 134
- Defense: 96
- Stamina: 120
- Max CP: 1,287 (1,303 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Astonish and Magical Leaf
- Charged Attacks: Energy Ball, Shadow Ball, and Poltergeist
You can evolve Poltchageist into Sinistcha using 50 Candy.
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨