How to get Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Modified May 15, 2025 10:40 GMT
How to get Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO
How to get Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO was released at 12 am local time on May 14, 2025, with the start of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. This is almost two years after the regular version of the Pocket Monster debuted during July 2023's Adventure Week.

Amaura is a Rock- and Ice-type critter that originated in Generation VI's Kalos region. It evolves into Aurorus when it is fed 50 Candy at night.

This article covers everything you need to know to find and capture Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO

To get Amaura's Shadow form in the mobile game, you must win the battle against the Ice-type Female Grunt. You can find her either in PokeStops or in hot air balloons floating around the game's overworld. Once you take down this NPC, you have a 33.33% chance of encountering Amaura. The other potential encounters are Shadow Sneasel and Shadow Snorunt.

Here is the complete lineup of the Ice-type Female Grunt:

Phase 1Phase 2Phase 3
AmauraAlolan NinetalesAurorus
SnoruntFroslassFroslass
Sneasel*SealeoGlalie
Use a team of powerful Fire-types to mow through this Team GO Rocket Grunt's team. Here are some of the best options:

PokemonFast MoveCharged Move
Mega/Shadow BlazikenFire SpinBlast Burn
Mega Charizard Y or XFire SpinBlast Burn
Shadow/Regular HeatranFire SpinMagma Storm
Shadow/Regular ChandelureFire SpinOverheat
ReshiramFire FangFusion Flare
SkeledirgeIncinerateTorch Song
Shadow/Regular NinetalesFire Spin
Weather Ball (Fire)
TalonflameIncinerateFlame Charge
Shadow/Regular TyphlosionIncinerateBlast Burn
ArmarougeInceinerateFlame Charge
Shadow/Regular Ho-OnInceinerateScared Fire
IncineroarFire FangBlaze Kick
Can you trade Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO?

No, Shadow Amaura cannot be sent or received via trade. However, if you decide to purify the creature, it can be traded with friends.

Is Shadow Amaura good in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Amaura is the base form of Shadow Aurorus, which is a strict sidegrade to its non-Shadow Variant in both the Great League and the Ultra League.

Check out all the new Shadow Pokemon added during Crown Clash and their PvP and PvE viability.

Top Pokemon GO PvP IVs for Shadow Amaura

Great League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
120.5150001213100.000%112.4105.81682000404
220.51499015899.898%112.4107.61651998363
32014972151599.703%112.3106.31671994457
42015003151399.633%112.9106.31661993060
520.514970101599.446%112.4104.61691989314
620.514990111499.429%112.4105.21681988974
720.514960111399.429%112.4105.21681988974
820.514980121299.405%112.4105.81671988497
920.515001101399.389%113.1104.61681988175
1020.514990131199.374%112.4106.41661987885
Ultra League

#LvlCPAtk IVDefStamPerfectXLPvP AtkDefHPStat Prod
137.5250001515100.000%0144.3138.12174327019
23825000131499.609%0144.8137.02174310079
337.524960151499.539%0144.3138.12164307079
43824980121599.499%0144.8136.32184305340
537.524930141599.438%0144.3137.32174302710
637.525001131599.408%0145.1136.52174301403
73824960151099.348%0144.8138.62144298794
83724951151599.333%0144.5137.62164298173
93824980141299.251%0144.8137.82154294619
1038.525000111399.200%0145.4136.02174292420
Can Shadow Amaura be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Amaura comparison (Image via TPC)
Shiny Amaura comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Amaura in Pokemon GO will not be available at release. In fact, it may not be released for years to come.

Pokemon GO Shadow Amaura and Shadow Auruorus: Stats and moves

Shadow Amaura

  • Type: Rock and Ice
  • Attack: 124 (+20%)
  • Defense: 109 (-20%)
  • Stamina: 184
  • Max CP: 1,541 (1,560 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Frost Breath and Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Aurora Beam, Thunderbolt, and Weather Ball (Ice)

Shadow Aurorus

  • Type: Rock and Ice
  • Attack: 186 (+20%)
  • Defense: 163 (-20%)
  • Stamina: 265
  • Max CP: 3,168 (3,206 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Frost Breath, and Powder Snow
  • Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Blizzard, Hyper Beam, Meteor Beam, Thunderbolt, and Weather Ball (Ice)
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

