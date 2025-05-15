How to get Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO was released at 12 am local time on May 14, 2025, with the start of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. This is almost two years after the regular version of the Pocket Monster debuted during July 2023's Adventure Week.
Amaura is a Rock- and Ice-type critter that originated in Generation VI's Kalos region. It evolves into Aurorus when it is fed 50 Candy at night.
This article covers everything you need to know to find and capture Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO.
🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨
How to get Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO
To get Amaura's Shadow form in the mobile game, you must win the battle against the Ice-type Female Grunt. You can find her either in PokeStops or in hot air balloons floating around the game's overworld. Once you take down this NPC, you have a 33.33% chance of encountering Amaura. The other potential encounters are Shadow Sneasel and Shadow Snorunt.
Also read: Should you purify Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO?
Here is the complete lineup of the Ice-type Female Grunt:
Use a team of powerful Fire-types to mow through this Team GO Rocket Grunt's team. Here are some of the best options:
Also read: How to get Shadow Dialga in Pokemon GO?
Can you trade Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO?
No, Shadow Amaura cannot be sent or received via trade. However, if you decide to purify the creature, it can be traded with friends.
Is Shadow Amaura good in Pokemon GO?
Shadow Amaura is the base form of Shadow Aurorus, which is a strict sidegrade to its non-Shadow Variant in both the Great League and the Ultra League.
Check out all the new Shadow Pokemon added during Crown Clash and their PvP and PvE viability.
Top Pokemon GO PvP IVs for Shadow Amaura
Great League
Ultra League
Also read: Pokemon GO Crown Clash Taken Over's biggest attraction is not the Pokemon you think
Can Shadow Amaura be shiny in Pokemon GO?
Shiny Amaura in Pokemon GO will not be available at release. In fact, it may not be released for years to come.
Pokemon GO Shadow Amaura and Shadow Auruorus: Stats and moves
Shadow Amaura
- Type: Rock and Ice
- Attack: 124 (+20%)
- Defense: 109 (-20%)
- Stamina: 184
- Max CP: 1,541 (1,560 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Frost Breath and Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Aurora Beam, Thunderbolt, and Weather Ball (Ice)
Shadow Aurorus
- Type: Rock and Ice
- Attack: 186 (+20%)
- Defense: 163 (-20%)
- Stamina: 265
- Max CP: 3,168 (3,206 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Frost Breath, and Powder Snow
- Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Blizzard, Hyper Beam, Meteor Beam, Thunderbolt, and Weather Ball (Ice)
Check out the Team GO Rocket Leader guides:
- Giovanni: How to beat, weaknesses, and counters
- Sierra: How to beat, weaknesses, and counters
- Arlo: How to beat, weaknesses, and counters
- Cliff: How to beat, weaknesses, and counters
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨