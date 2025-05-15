How to get Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO was released at 12 am local time on May 14, 2025, with the start of the Crown Clash: Taken Over event. This is almost two years after the regular version of the Pocket Monster debuted during July 2023's Adventure Week.

Amaura is a Rock- and Ice-type critter that originated in Generation VI's Kalos region. It evolves into Aurorus when it is fed 50 Candy at night.

This article covers everything you need to know to find and capture Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO.

How to get Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO

To get Amaura's Shadow form in the mobile game, you must win the battle against the Ice-type Female Grunt. You can find her either in PokeStops or in hot air balloons floating around the game's overworld. Once you take down this NPC, you have a 33.33% chance of encountering Amaura. The other potential encounters are Shadow Sneasel and Shadow Snorunt.

Here is the complete lineup of the Ice-type Female Grunt:

Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Amaura Alolan Ninetales Aurorus Snorunt Froslass Froslass Sneasel* Sealeo Glalie

Use a team of powerful Fire-types to mow through this Team GO Rocket Grunt's team. Here are some of the best options:

Pokemon Fast Move Charged Move Mega/Shadow Blaziken Fire Spin Blast Burn Mega Charizard Y or X Fire Spin Blast Burn Shadow/Regular Heatran Fire Spin Magma Storm Shadow/Regular Chandelure Fire Spin Overheat Reshiram Fire Fang Fusion Flare Skeledirge Incinerate Torch Song Shadow/Regular Ninetales Fire Spin Weather Ball (Fire) Talonflame Incinerate Flame Charge Shadow/Regular Typhlosion Incinerate Blast Burn Armarouge Inceinerate Flame Charge Shadow/Regular Ho-On Inceinerate Scared Fire Incineroar Fire Fang Blaze Kick

Can you trade Shadow Amaura in Pokemon GO?

No, Shadow Amaura cannot be sent or received via trade. However, if you decide to purify the creature, it can be traded with friends.

Is Shadow Amaura good in Pokemon GO?

Shadow Amaura is the base form of Shadow Aurorus, which is a strict sidegrade to its non-Shadow Variant in both the Great League and the Ultra League.

Top Pokemon GO PvP IVs for Shadow Amaura

Great League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 20.5 1500 0 12 13 100.000% 112.4 105.8 168 2000404 2 20.5 1499 0 15 8 99.898% 112.4 107.6 165 1998363 3 20 1497 2 15 15 99.703% 112.3 106.3 167 1994457 4 20 1500 3 15 13 99.633% 112.9 106.3 166 1993060 5 20.5 1497 0 10 15 99.446% 112.4 104.6 169 1989314 6 20.5 1499 0 11 14 99.429% 112.4 105.2 168 1988974 7 20.5 1496 0 11 13 99.429% 112.4 105.2 168 1988974 8 20.5 1498 0 12 12 99.405% 112.4 105.8 167 1988497 9 20.5 1500 1 10 13 99.389% 113.1 104.6 168 1988175 10 20.5 1499 0 13 11 99.374% 112.4 106.4 166 1987885

Ultra League

# Lvl CP Atk IV Def Stam Perfect XL PvP Atk Def HP Stat Prod 1 37.5 2500 0 15 15 100.000% 0 144.3 138.1 217 4327019 2 38 2500 0 13 14 99.609% 0 144.8 137.0 217 4310079 3 37.5 2496 0 15 14 99.539% 0 144.3 138.1 216 4307079 4 38 2498 0 12 15 99.499% 0 144.8 136.3 218 4305340 5 37.5 2493 0 14 15 99.438% 0 144.3 137.3 217 4302710 6 37.5 2500 1 13 15 99.408% 0 145.1 136.5 217 4301403 7 38 2496 0 15 10 99.348% 0 144.8 138.6 214 4298794 8 37 2495 1 15 15 99.333% 0 144.5 137.6 216 4298173 9 38 2498 0 14 12 99.251% 0 144.8 137.8 215 4294619 10 38.5 2500 0 11 13 99.200% 0 145.4 136.0 217 4292420

Can Shadow Amaura be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Amaura comparison (Image via TPC)

Shiny Amaura in Pokemon GO will not be available at release. In fact, it may not be released for years to come.

Pokemon GO Shadow Amaura and Shadow Auruorus: Stats and moves

Shadow Amaura

Type: Rock and Ice

Rock and Ice Attack: 124 (+20%)

124 (+20%) Defense: 109 (-20%)

109 (-20%) Stamina: 184

184 Max CP: 1,541 (1,560 with Best Buddy boost)

1,541 (1,560 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Frost Breath and Powder Snow

Frost Breath and Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Aurora Beam, Thunderbolt, and Weather Ball (Ice)

Shadow Aurorus

Type: Rock and Ice

Rock and Ice Attack: 186 (+20%)

186 (+20%) Defense: 163 (-20%)

163 (-20%) Stamina: 265

265 Max CP: 3,168 (3,206 with Best Buddy boost)

3,168 (3,206 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Rock Throw, Frost Breath, and Powder Snow

Rock Throw, Frost Breath, and Powder Snow Charged Attacks: Ancient Power, Blizzard, Hyper Beam, Meteor Beam, Thunderbolt, and Weather Ball (Ice)

