How to get Shaymin in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny

Shaymin in Pokemon GO was released at the start of GO Fest 2022 in June of that year. It is a Mythical Pocket Monster from the Sinnoh Region and has two forms: Land Forme and Sky Forme. While the former is a pure Grass-type, the latter gains a secondary Flying-typing.

This article covers everything about Shaymin in Pokemon GO for players wondering how to find each type of this critter.

How to get Shaymin in Pokemon GO

Shaymin in the GO Tour 2024 poster (Image via TPC)

Being a Mythical Pocket Monster, Shaymin can only be acquired by completing Special Research tasks in Niantic's mobile game. The Land Forme can be found by completing the 6th part of the Grass and Gratitude Research from Sustainability Week 2023. However, note that you may be able to access it only if you started the Research story at the time of the event.

Land Forme Shaymin can once again be found in February 2024 if you purchase the Glimmers of Gratitude Research during GO Tour - Sinnoh: Global.

Sky Forme Shaymin was available during the following times in the past:

A Radiant Reunion Special Research from the GO Fest 2022: Finale - Completing 5th part

Pokémon GO Fest: Sapporo - Park Experience - Completing 4th part

Pokémon GO Fest: Seattle - Park Experience - Completing 4th part

Pokémon GO Fest: Berlin - Completing 6th part

You can also manually change the form of your Shaymin when you have one in your collection. The process costs 25 Candy and 10,000 Stardust. It is reversible and has the same resource cost.

Can Shaymin in Pokemon GO be shiny?

Shiny Shaymin (Image via Niantic)

Shiny Shaymin in Pokemon GO was released on February 16th, 2024, at the start of Pokemon GO Tour: Sinnoh - Los Angeles. Currently, there is only one way to get the differently coloured version of this Mythical Pocket Monster, and that is via the Glimmers of Gratitude Research.

Even though the ticket to the Research costs $4.99 or equivalent regional pricing and has seven steps, you are guaranteed to get an encounter with Shiny Land Forme Shaymin upon completion. You can use 25 Candy and 10,000 Stardust to convert it to the alternate form if you so wish.

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

Ditto disguises || Is Origin Dialga with Roar of Time good? || Is Origin Palkia with Spacial Rend good? || Buddy evolution Adventure Together guide || Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO || Sierra counters || Cliff counters || Arlo counters || Giovanni counters