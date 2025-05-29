How to get Shiny Carbink in Pokemon GO?

You can get a Shiny Carbink in Pokemon GO during the global phase of GO Fest 2025. Carbink, the dual Rock- and Fairy-type critter debuted during the Pokemon GO Fest Global 2023, and the same event two years later will see the launch of its shiny variant.
The Pokemon GO Fest Global takes place on June 28 and June 29, 2025, from 10:00 AM local time to 6:00 PM local time. On these two dates, while the GO Fest Global 2025 is active, you might encounter this new shiny critter.
In this article, we discuss how you can get a Shiny Carbink in Pokemon GO.
Ways to get Shiny Carbink in Pokemon GO
The only way to get a Shiny Carbink in Pokemon GO is to catch it in the wild during the GO Fest Global 2025, during the Moonless Volcano phase. The GO Fest Global brings in special "habitats" during which special event-themed Pokemon can be encountered in the wild.
Moonless Volcano is one of the four habitats, and it will remain active during the following times during the Pokemon GO Fest Global 2025:
- 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM local time.
- 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM local time.
As such, you have only two slots of one hour each to encounter Shiny Carbink in the wild in Pokemon GO. Currently, this critter does not appear in any raid battles as well, which makes it more elusive. Since this is a wild encounter that can only happen in only two one-hour slots, your chances of actually finding one are very low.
However, you might be able to increase your odds of finding a Shiny Carbink in Pokemon GO by using Lure Modules and Incenses. Note that Shiny Carbink will not be available during the Pokemon GO Fest 2025 special in-person events at Paris, Jersey City, and Osaka. You will only be able to get this during the global stage.
Can you trade Shiny Carbink in Pokemon GO?
Yes, you can trade Shiny Carbink in Pokemon GO. As such, you can also get a Shiny Carbink if another trainer trades it to you. Note that special restrictions apply to shiny critters, so be prepared to shell out a lot of stardust if you are not at a high friendship level with the other trainer.
That said, the other trainer must also have encountered and caught a Shiny Carbink before they can trade it over to you.
