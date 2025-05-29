How to get Shiny Frigibax, Shiny Arctibax, and Shiny Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO.

Shiny Frigibax, Shiny Artibax, and Shiny Baxcalibur make their debut in Pokemon GO during the GO Fest 2025 Global phase. The dual Ice- and Dragon-type Frigibax and its evolutions made their debut in September 2023. Almost two years after its initial release, its shiny variant is all set to make its appearance in Pokemon GO.

The Pokemon GO Fest Global 2025 is a two-day event that takes place on June 28 and June 29, 2025, and will remain active from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time. During this time, you will have a chance to get a Shiny Frigibax in Pokemon GO. Once you get a Shiny Frigibax, you can also evolve it into a Shiny Artibax and Shiny Baxcalibur.

In this article, we will discuss how you can get Shiny Frigibax, Shiny Artibax, and Shiny Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO.

Ways to get Shiny Frigibax in Pokemon GO

Shiny Frigibax debuts during the Pokemon GO Fest Global 2025 (Image via TPC)

You can only get a Shiny Frigibax in Pokemon GO from one-star raids during the GO Fest Global 2025 if you are lucky enough. On the two days of the event, Frigibax will be readily available in the one-star raids in Pokemon GO. After you defeat the critter, you might encounter a Shiny Frigibax if you are lucky enough.

Unfortunately, there is no way to know if you will encounter a Shiny Frigibax till after you have defeated it in the one-star raids. As such, you will have to keep on doing these raids till you actually get a shiny encounter.

A Shiny Frigibax caught in one-star raids will have 662-712 CP normally, or 827-891 CP if weather boosted. Since this is a Tier-1 raid battle, you should be able to defeat it easily without a hitch. That said, Fairy- and Steel-type critters are going to be the most effective against it.

How to get Shiny Arctibax in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Arctibax in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

You can get a Shiny Arctibax in Pokemon GO by evolving a Shiny Frigibax. To do this, you will need the following resources:

25 Frigibax Candies

You can either use up your Rare Candies or set Frigibax as your buddy while exploration to get this easily.

How to get Shiny Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

You have to evolve a Shiny Arctibax to get a Shiny Baxcalibur in Pokemon GO. As the final stage evolution, you need a lot of resources for this, which are:

100 Frigibax Candies

Getting this many candies might be difficult if you do not have a stockpile of Rare Candies. As such, the easiest way once again would be to set the Frigibax or Arctibax as your buddy. You can also keep completing the daily actions to increase your buddy's happiness to get candies faster.

