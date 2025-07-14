How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO makes its debut as part of the Water Festival event. It will be available from Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10 am local time, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, July 20, 2025. There are three forms of this critter — Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy — all hailing from the Paldea region.

This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO.

How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO

You can get this critter via:

One-star raids

Trade

Tatsugiri in the anime (Image via TPC)

One-star raids

Tatsugiri, a Water- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster, will only be available via one-star raids. Each of its three forms will be region-exclusive:

Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa)

(Europe, Middle East, Africa) Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas)

(Americas) Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific)

Tatsugiri raids can be challenged by up to 20 trainers simultaneously, but you only need one player with moderately powerful counters to take down the creature. Even remote raiding will be available.

Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy Tatsugiri are all weak to Dragon- and Fairy-type moves. Therefore, you should try to use creatures of these types to take down the raid boss easily.

Trade

If you are unable to raid for Tatsugiri, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you one. This will count as a Special Trade for the first time.

Can Tatsugiri be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, Shiny Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO will not be available at the time of the critter's release. You can expect a wait time of approximately one year before any shiny variant is added.

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri: Moves and stats

Type: Water and Dragon

Water and Dragon Attack: 226

226 Defense: 166

166 Stamina: 169

169 Max CP: 3,105 (3,142 with Best Buddy boost)

3,105 (3,142 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Take Down and Water Gun

Take Down and Water Gun Charged Attacks: Surf, Muddy Water, Outrage, and Hydro Pump

