How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO makes its debut as part of the Water Festival event. It will be available from Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10 am local time, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, July 20, 2025. There are three forms of this critter — Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy — all hailing from the Paldea region.
This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO.
How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO
You can get this critter via:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
- One-star raids
- Trade
One-star raids
Tatsugiri, a Water- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster, will only be available via one-star raids. Each of its three forms will be region-exclusive:
- Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
- Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas)
- Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific)
Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax Wailmer Max Battle guide
Tatsugiri raids can be challenged by up to 20 trainers simultaneously, but you only need one player with moderately powerful counters to take down the creature. Even remote raiding will be available.
Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy Tatsugiri are all weak to Dragon- and Fairy-type moves. Therefore, you should try to use creatures of these types to take down the raid boss easily.
Trade
If you are unable to raid for Tatsugiri, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you one. This will count as a Special Trade for the first time.
Can Tatsugiri be shiny in Pokemon GO?
No, Shiny Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO will not be available at the time of the critter's release. You can expect a wait time of approximately one year before any shiny variant is added.
Also read: Is Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research worth it for Pokemon GO trainers?
Pokemon GO Tatsugiri: Moves and stats
- Type: Water and Dragon
- Attack: 226
- Defense: 166
- Stamina: 169
- Max CP: 3,105 (3,142 with Best Buddy boost)
- Fast Attacks: Take Down and Water Gun
- Charged Attacks: Surf, Muddy Water, Outrage, and Hydro Pump
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in Pokemon GO
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨