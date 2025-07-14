  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO, and can they be shiny?

By Abhipsito Das
Published Jul 14, 2025 21:33 GMT
How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO
How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO makes its debut as part of the Water Festival event. It will be available from Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 10 am local time, until 8 pm local time on Sunday, July 20, 2025. There are three forms of this critter — Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy — all hailing from the Paldea region.

Ad

This article covers all the ways you can get your hands on Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO.

sk promotional banner

How to get Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO

You can get this critter via:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

  • One-star raids
  • Trade
Tatsugiri in the anime (Image via TPC)
Tatsugiri in the anime (Image via TPC)

One-star raids

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tatsugiri, a Water- and Dragon-type Pocket Monster, will only be available via one-star raids. Each of its three forms will be region-exclusive:

  • Curly Form Tatsugiri (Europe, Middle East, Africa)
  • Droopy Form Tatsugiri (Americas)
  • Stretchy Form Tatsugiri (Asia-Pacific)

Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax Wailmer Max Battle guide

Tatsugiri raids can be challenged by up to 20 trainers simultaneously, but you only need one player with moderately powerful counters to take down the creature. Even remote raiding will be available.

Ad

Curly, Droopy, and Stretchy Tatsugiri are all weak to Dragon- and Fairy-type moves. Therefore, you should try to use creatures of these types to take down the raid boss easily.

Trade

If you are unable to raid for Tatsugiri, you can always ask an in-game friend to trade you one. This will count as a Special Trade for the first time.

Can Tatsugiri be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, Shiny Tatsugiri in Pokemon GO will not be available at the time of the critter's release. You can expect a wait time of approximately one year before any shiny variant is added.

Ad

Also read: Is Water Festival 2025 Paid Timed Research worth it for Pokemon GO trainers?

Pokemon GO Tatsugiri: Moves and stats

  • Type: Water and Dragon
  • Attack: 226
  • Defense: 166
  • Stamina: 169
  • Max CP: 3,105 (3,142 with Best Buddy boost)
  • Fast Attacks: Take Down and Water Gun
  • Charged Attacks: Surf, Muddy Water, Outrage, and Hydro Pump

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

About the author
Abhipsito Das

Abhipsito Das

Twitter icon

Abhipsito is an Esports and Gaming Journalist at Sportskeeda. He has a Master's degree in English Literature from the University of Delhi. A self-identified pop culture enthusiast, he spends his free time thinking, reading, doing theatre, watching films and shows or trying to wiggle his way out of Valorant elo-hell.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications