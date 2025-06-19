How to get Yamper in Pokemon GO, and can it be shiny?

Yamper in Pokemon GO makes its debut worldwide on Friday, June 20, 2025, as part of the Yamper's Paw Prints event. This mono-Electric-type Pocket Monster from the Galar region evolves into Boltund when fed 50 Candy. The odds of finding Yamper will be higher during the event, but it should also be potentially available, albeit infrequently, afterwards. Also, a shiny version of the creature is currently unavailable in GO.

This article covers everything there is to know about how to get Yamper in Pokemon GO.

How to get Yamper in Pokemon GO

Wild encounters

Research tasks

Trade

Yamper and Boltund (Image via TPC)

Wild encounters

You can find Yamper in Pokemon GO in the wild with boosted encounter rates between 12 am local time on June 20 and 11:59 pm local time on June 22, 2025.

Without weather boost, the critter will be found between levels 1 and 30 with 0/0/0 as the IV floor. In rainy weather, Yamper can be encountered at level 1 - 35 with at least 4/4/4 IVs. The creature's maximum CP in the wild is 675 CP without weather boost and 731 CP with it.

Research tasks

Yamper can be caught by completing Research Tasks — Field and Timed — in the Yamper's Paw Prints event. It will be at level 15 and at 410 CP (10/10/10 IVs) - 450 CP (15/15/15 IVs).

Trade

If you are unable to capture a Yamper on your own, you can ask an in-game friend to trade you one. However, remember that this will constitute a Special Trade, which, depending on your friendship level with the trader, may cost you a pretty penny in Stardust.

Can Yamper be shiny in Pokemon GO?

No, Shiny Yamper in Pokemon GO is not available at the moment. Usually, new species get their shiny release a year or two later.

Pokemon GO Yamper: Stats and moves

Type: Electric

Electric Attack: 80

80 Defense: 90

90 Stamina: 153

153 Max CP: 890 (901 with Best Buddy boost)

890 (901 with Best Buddy boost) Fast Attacks: Bite and Spark

Bite and Spark Charged Attacks: Crunch and Thunder

