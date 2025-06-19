Is Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints Paid Timed Research worth it?

Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints is an exciting event that will be underway in the title from June 20 to June 22, 2025. This event has a lot to offer, including daily research tasks, shiny chances, new Pokemon debuts, and time-limited bonuses.

However, the question is whether the optional $0.99 Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints Paid Timed Research ticket is truly worth the money. Let's examine the specifics so you can determine if this minor purchase enhances your gaming experience sufficiently.

Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints: Event overview and free bonuses

Yamper as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Yamper and its evolution, Boltund, both of which were first found in the Galar region, make their Pokemon GO debuts during this three-day event. 50 Yamper Candy will be needed to evolve Yamper into Boltund.

Event bonuses

Players participating in the event will enjoy:

2x Stardust for every Pokemon caught.

for every Pokemon caught. Increased shiny odds for Snubbull, Poochyena, and Furfrou.

Even without spending any money, these bonuses make this a worthwhile event, particularly for players who want to hunt shinies or farm Stardust.

Wild spawns

During the Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints event, you’ll notice an uptick in dog-like Pokemon in the wild, including:

Growlithe [shiny available]

Snubbull [shiny available]

Houndour [shiny available]

Poochyena [shiny available]

Electrike [shiny available]

Lillipup [shiny available]

Furfrou [shiny available]

Fidough

And occasionally: Hisuian Growlithe [shiny available] and Yamper

Shiny hunters and collectors are especially drawn to this themed spawn pool.

Free daily Timed Research

Each day of the event features free daily Timed Research, rewarding players with:

Encounters with that day’s featured Pokemon (Poochyena, Furfrou, or Snubbull — each with shiny potential)

3,000 XP

1,500 Stardust

However, keep in mind that these free tasks don't carry over to the next day and must be finished before the end of each day.

What does the Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints Paid Timed Research include?

Boltund as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Players can unlock exclusive tasks that can be finished at any point during the Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints event window for $0.99. The benefits of this ticket include:

4 Incense

6,000 Stardust

Pokemon encounters with event-themed spawns like Snubbull, Poochyena, Rockruff, and Yamper.

Since they're available all weekend, these easy tasks — like evolving Pokemon or spinning PokeStops — offer greater flexibility than the free dailies.

You can also give tickets to friends who are Great Friends or above, but purchases are not refundable and cannot be made with PokeCoins.

Final verdict: Is the Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints Paid Timed Research worth the price?

At just under a dollar, this paid research provides decent value. Here's how:

4 Incense alone typically costs more than the ticket.

alone typically costs more than the ticket. Extra Stardust and targeted encounters help players progress faster.

and targeted encounters help players progress faster. Shiny hunters get more chances at rare Pokemon.

get more chances at rare Pokemon. It’s low-effort content that can be completed at your own pace during the full event window.

This microtransaction is among the best if you're active during the event and like to maximize rewards. It's also reasonably priced. However, if you're a casual player or don't care about the highlighted Pokemon, you won't be negatively affected by missing it.

With the release of new Pokemon and reliable wild spawns, Pokemon GO Yamper's Paw Prints is set to be an enjoyable and lucrative mini-event. For the majority of players, the paid research offers valuable rewards at a fair price.

This event offers something for everyone, whether you want to chase shinies, make new friends, or increase your Stardust. For $0.99, the optional ticket might be a good investment for devoted players.

