How to increase Friendship in Pokemon Legends Z-A

You can increase Friendship in Pokemon Legends Z-A to evolve some of your critters. This is a quick and easy way to level up your Pokemon and increase their stats. By increasing Friendship, you can unlock powerful evolutions such as Umbreon, Lucario, and even the fan-favorite, Pikachu. The first step is to include the critter in your party and ensure that it is selected.

This article will explain how you can increase Friendship in Pokemon Legends Z-A with easy-to-follow steps.

Steps to increase Friendship in Pokemon Legends Z-A

Go to any cafe in Lumiose City (Image via The Pokemon Company)

🚨 Calculate how strong your evolved Pokémon will become with our newly launched Pokemon GO Evolution Calculator 🚨

First of all, only some Pokemon can be evolved by increasing Friendship. Here is a list of all of them as of writing:

Budew (Roselia during daytime)

(Roselia during daytime) Pichu (into Pikachu)

(into Pikachu) Cleffa (into Clefairy)

(into Clefairy) Eevee (Espeon during daytime, Umbreon at nighttime, and Sylveon only if it knows a Fairy-type move)

(Espeon during daytime, Umbreon at nighttime, and Sylveon only if it knows a Fairy-type move) Buneary (Lopunny)

(Lopunny) Riolu (Lucario during daytime)

Here are some simple steps to increase your Friendship in Pokemon Legends Z-A:

As mentioned earlier, select your Pokemon and keep them in your party.

Next, go to any cafe in Lumiose City with your critter.

At the cafe, get a drink, and while you enjoy it, your Pokemon will sit with you.

This simple activity will help you increase your Friendship level with the selected Pokemon.

Repeat the process several times to ultimately evolve your chosen critter.

This is perhaps the easiest and simplest way to increase Friendship in Pokemon Legends Z-A. You will likely have to repeat the process three to four times to achieve an evolution. You can also use friendship-boosting items such as the Soothe Bell to increase it faster.

Apart from this, you can also increase Friendship by simply taking your Pokemon to battle. The more you fight alongside them, the more experience points they will gain, resulting in a deeper bond.

Handing them items such as the Exp. Candy S will also boost their experience points, ultimately helping you raise your Friendship level.

