How to invite more than 10 friends to Max Battles in Pokemon GO?

Max Battles are some of the most difficult fights that you can undertake in Pokemon GO. Currently, Eternamax Eternatus battles have already proven to be extremely tough, and you will need to win an outrageous number of Max Battles to fully level up your Eternatus. As such, if you want to do these Max Battles with your high-level friends, you will need to invite them to your lobby when you start the raid.

Generally, you need more than 10 friends to stand a chance in these raids, although a higher number of trainers would make it much easier. On the positive side, you can invite more than 10 friends to Max Battles in Pokemon GO. However, there is a short waiting time mechanic that you need to know about.

In this article, we will explain how you can invite more than 10 players while doing a Max Battle easily.

Steps to invite more than 10 friends to Max Battles in Pokemon GO

You will be able to invite more than 10 friends once the button activates again (Image via TPC)

You do not need any third-party application to invite more than 10 friends for Max Battles in Pokemon GO. The game will allow you to do it from the raid lobby manually, and here are the steps that you must follow:

Launch Pokemon GO and join a Max Battle lobby. You can either join in-person or do it via Remote Raid.

Select the option to invite your friends from the side of your screen.

Select 10 friends from your list and invite them first. Once done, the invite button will become greyed out.

Wait for 30 seconds, and the invite button will become active once again.

You can now invite up to 10 more friends to the Max Battle.

If you have joined a Private Lobby, only the lobby leader will be able to invite other players. This is mostly going to be the case if you have used a Remote Raid app to join the Max Battle. However, if you have joined a Public Lobby, or if you host the lobby yourself, then you can invite your friends without any restrictions in Pokemon GO.

You will need more than 10 friends to win Eternamax Battles (Image via TPC)

Keep in mind that if you have hosted a lobby, you will have around 110 seconds to invite your friends to the Max Battle in Pokemon GO. As such, you need to send out the first phase of 10 invites as soon as possible, since you will have to wait for 30 seconds before you can invite more friends.

Moreover, your friends also need to join before the entire timer runs out, or the Max Battle will start without them. Note that your friends will have to use their Remote Raid Pass to join you via invites if they are not in your vicinity during the Max Battle.

For the most part, the method to invite more than 10 friends for Max Battles is the same as inviting more than five friends for Raids in Pokemon GO. The only major difference here is the number of people that you can invite in one phase.

