How many Max Battles are needed to max out Eternatus in Pokemon GO?

Maxing out Eternatus is not the easiest of tasks in Pokemon GO, and you will have to take part in an outrageous number of Eternamax Battles to get it. Getting an Eternatus might be the easiest task of this entire process, though this will require you to grind the GO Pass Max Finale till Tier 60 as well.

You'll need to win approximately 160 Eternamax Battles to max out your Eternatus to Level 50 in Pokemon GO. During the GO Fest 2025 Max Finale on August 23 and 24, 2025, Eternamax Battles with Eternatus will remain active from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM local time. During this time, you will need to spend your Max Particles and take part in these raids to max it out.

In this article, we will break down the exact Candy count required to complete the exorbitant number of Max Battles. The numbers are based on Redditor DEVolkan's calculations posted on r/TheSilphRoad.

How much Candy do you need to max out Eternatus in Pokemon GO?

A lot of Eternamax Battles must be won (Image via TPC)

Eternatus needs 8,900 Eternatus Candy and 8,900 Eternatus Candy XL to max out till Level 50 in Pokemon GO. To achieve this, as mentioned, you'll need to win approximately 160 Eternamax Battles. This number can change depending on the type of your GO Pass Max Finale. The Premium version reduces the number significantly.

Here's a detailed breakdown of what each type of GO Pass Max Finale will give you:

You will get 900 Eternatus Candy from the free version of GO Pass Max Finale. This will allow you to power up your Eternatus to Level 21 only.

The premium version of GO Pass Max Finale will give you 6,230 Eternatus Candy and 890 Eternatus Candy XL. With this variant, you will be able to power up your Eternatus to Level 38.5. You will need 1,770 more Eternatus Candy to reach Level 40.

Now, from each Eternamax Battle, you get 60-140 Eternatus Candy and 38-60 Eternatus Candy XL. As such, to get 1,770 more Candy to reach Level 40, you will need to do 13 to 30 Eternamax Battles.

Once at Level 40, you will use 8,900 Eternatus Candy XL to power up your Eternatus to Level 50 in Pokemon GO. With the premium pass, you already have 890 Candy XL ready, and you will need 8,010 more. To get this, you will need anywhere between 134 and 211 Eternamax Battle wins again.

What is the exact number of Eternamax Battles needed to max out Eternatus in Pokemon GO?

In total, you will have to win anywhere between 147 and 241 Eternamax Battles to actually max out your Eternatus to Level 50 in Pokemon GO. Now, the recommended party size for each Eternamax Battle is 100 trainers.

Considering this, the chances of always geting the lower number of Candy and Candy XL are quite low. One would need approximately 160 Eternamax Battles to actually max out Eternatus in Pokemon GO.

