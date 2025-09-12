How to quickly take snapshots of wild Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

The excitement of Pokemon GO has always been capturing Pokemon, but occasionally the game asks for something a little different, like taking pictures. Knowing how to take a quick picture without interfering with catch can be helpful, whether you are doing it as a research task or to show off your shiny encounters.
Thankfully, taking pictures is not difficult or time-consuming. It becomes instinctive once you understand the steps. This simple guide will show you how to take quick pictures of Pokémon in the wild.
Pokemon GO: Steps to quickly take a snapshot in the wild
- Find wild Pokemon: Begin by tapping on any of the Pokemon that show up in the wild. This will bring you to the encounter screen where you usually try to catch it.
- Open the Camera feature: On the encounter screen, seek out the top center of the screen for a little camera icon. Tap it to start snapshot mode.
- Take the photo: When the camera is active, point at the Pokemon and then click on the shutter button. This will automatically save a picture to your photo album.
- Return to catching: You are now returned to the encounter screen after taking the snap. Here you can proceed with your attempts to catch it as normal.
Tips for faster snapshots
- Skip the fancy angles: A perfect setting is not necessary. The system will suffice with a abruptly angled snap, so do not bother changing it.
- Stay focused on Tasks: If you're doing this for research purposes, one photo is always sufficient.
- Turn off AR Mode if and when you can: When you are searching for a quick casual photo or under a time constraint, try shelving AR mode to click the snapshot quicker.
- Be ready in advance: Remember where the camera icon is so you can easily tap it when encountering Pokemon.
After you have done it a few times, you will find that it only takes a few seconds longer before you get used to it and do it quickly.
