How to quickly take snapshots of wild Pokemon in Pokemon GO?

The excitement of Pokemon GO has always been capturing Pokemon, but occasionally the game asks for something a little different, like taking pictures. Knowing how to take a quick picture without interfering with catch can be helpful, whether you are doing it as a research task or to show off your shiny encounters.

Thankfully, taking pictures is not difficult or time-consuming. It becomes instinctive once you understand the steps. This simple guide will show you how to take quick pictures of Pokémon in the wild.

Pokemon GO: Steps to quickly take a snapshot in the wild

Find the camera button on the top of the encounter screen (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Find wild Pokemon: Begin by tapping on any of the Pokemon that show up in the wild. This will bring you to the encounter screen where you usually try to catch it. Open the Camera feature: On the encounter screen, seek out the top center of the screen for a little camera icon. Tap it to start snapshot mode. Take the photo: When the camera is active, point at the Pokemon and then click on the shutter button. This will automatically save a picture to your photo album. Return to catching: You are now returned to the encounter screen after taking the snap. Here you can proceed with your attempts to catch it as normal.

Tips for faster snapshots

Hit the capture button to have it saved in your gallery (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Skip the fancy angles: A perfect setting is not necessary. The system will suffice with a abruptly angled snap, so do not bother changing it.

A perfect setting is not necessary. The system will suffice with a abruptly angled snap, so do not bother changing it. Stay focused on Tasks: If you're doing this for research purposes, one photo is always sufficient.

If you're doing this for research purposes, one photo is always sufficient. Turn off AR Mode if and when you can: When you are searching for a quick casual photo or under a time constraint, try shelving AR mode to click the snapshot quicker.

When you are searching for a quick casual photo or under a time constraint, try shelving AR mode to click the snapshot quicker. Be ready in advance: Remember where the camera icon is so you can easily tap it when encountering Pokemon.

After you have done it a few times, you will find that it only takes a few seconds longer before you get used to it and do it quickly.

