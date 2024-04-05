How to solo defeat Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

Defeating Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO 3-star raids is possible, but you need proper high-level counters to do it. The Sizeable Surprises event provides the opportunity to do so. The Coconut Pokemon is a Dragon and Grass-type Pokemon with a considerable raid Combat Power (CP), making it a curious Pokemon players would want.

Niantic debuted Alolan Exeggutor in the mobile game back in 2018. It has been a sought-after entity for different battle scenarios. So, if you want to get hold of this Pokemon by winning the raid alone, we have got you covered.

Pokemon GO: How to defeat Alolan Exeggutor solo

Beating Alolan Exeggutor (Image via TPC)

Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO can be defeated alone by exploiting its vulnerability. You can use Ice, Bug, Dragon, Fairy, Flying, and Poison-type moves to do so. However, remember that Ice-type attacks are more effective than others. Since the Coconut Pokemon is resistant to Electric, Grass, Water, and Ground-type attacks, using them to beat it does no good.

When Niantic features Alolan Exeggutor in 3-star raids, it can use Dragon Tail and Bullet Seed as its Fast Moves. Moreover, it has access to Charged Attacks Seed Bomb, Dragon Pulse, Solar Beam, and Draco Meteor. The creature can benefit from the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect because the Pokemon and its moves are of similar typing.

Solar Beam and Draco Meteor are the two moves that deal massive damage. So, you need to make sure you are dodging attacks.

As a 3-star raid boss, Alolan Exeggutor boasts the following stat distribution:

Combat Power (CP): 3407

Attack: 230

Defense: 153

Stamina: 216

A solo fighter needs to consider many things by looking at the above stats. They must use the best possible Pokemon and moves to counter Alolan Exeggutor.

Raid counters for Alolan Exeggutor in Pokemon GO

Counters for Exeggutor (Image via TPC)

Alolan Exeggutor can use STAB effect moves. Thus, a solo player must utilize them. This could be done using Ice-type Pokemon with the same type of moves. Mega and Shadow Pokemon are highly preferred fighters in battles.

Here are the counters for Exeggutor (Alolan):

Mega Rayquaza: Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent (has more total damage output)

Dragon Tail and Dragon Ascent (has more total damage output) Shadow Mamoswine: Powder Snow and Avalanche

Powder Snow and Avalanche Shadow Weavile: Ice Shard and Avalanche

Ice Shard and Avalanche Baxcalibur: Ice Fang and Avalanche

Ice Fang and Avalanche Mega Glalie: Frost Breath and Avalanche

Frost Breath and Avalanche Shadow Articuno: Ice Shard and Triple Axel

Ice Shard and Triple Axel Glaceon: Frost Breath and Avalanche

Frost Breath and Avalanche Shadow Abomasnow: Powder Snow and Weather Ball

