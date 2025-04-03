How to solo defeat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros has finally made its Pokemon GO debut along with two of its forms as part of the Stunning Styles event. It was introduced as a 3-star Raid Boss with a combat power of 19,469. While some of you may want to beat Aqua Tauros by banding together with friends, others may consider defeating it solo. Aqua Breed Tauros can be taken down in a battle on your own by using the right counters.

This guide details everything you need to know to solo defeat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO.

How to solo defeat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet game (Image via TPC)

First and foremost, if you wish to solo defeat Aqua Tauros in Pokemon GO, you need to be familiar with its weaknesses. As a Water- and Fighting-type raid boss, this creature is weak to Electric-, Fairy-, Flying-, Grass-, and Psychic-type moves.

Solo trainers should always keep one thing in mind. Bring high-level counters in battles. Aqua Breed Tauros is a powerful monster, and as such, you need strong raid parties to solo defeat Aqua Paldean Tauros.

Psychic-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Psystrike

Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic

Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic

Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory and Future Sight

Electric-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm

Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Fairy-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam

Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Fly

Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast

Grass-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Flying-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent

Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly

Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack

Aqua Breed Tauros’s battle capabilities increase in Cloudy and Rainy weather. However, if you use strong or high-level counters to challenge it, you can defeat it regardless of the weather conditions.

Moves and stat spread of Pokemon GO Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in 3-star raids

Type effectiveness of Aqua Tauros (Image via Sportskeeda)

Here are the moves and stats of:

Combat Power : 19,470

: 19,470 Attack : 210

: 210 Defense : 193

: 193 Stamina : 3,600 HP

: 3,600 HP Fast Attacks : Tackle, Double Kick, and Zen Headbutt

: Tackle, Double Kick, and Zen Headbutt Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Aqua Jet, Iron Head, and Trail Blaze

