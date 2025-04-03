  • home icon
How to solo defeat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

By Samir Dhakal
Modified Apr 03, 2025 19:03 GMT
How to solo defeat Aqua Breed Tauros in Pokemon GO
Aqua Breed Tauros in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros has finally made its Pokemon GO debut along with two of its forms as part of the Stunning Styles event. It was introduced as a 3-star Raid Boss with a combat power of 19,469. While some of you may want to beat Aqua Tauros by banding together with friends, others may consider defeating it solo. Aqua Breed Tauros can be taken down in a battle on your own by using the right counters.

This guide details everything you need to know to solo defeat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO.

How to solo defeat Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Pokemon GO

Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in Scarlet and Violet game (Image via TPC)
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

First and foremost, if you wish to solo defeat Aqua Tauros in Pokemon GO, you need to be familiar with its weaknesses. As a Water- and Fighting-type raid boss, this creature is weak to Electric-, Fairy-, Flying-, Grass-, and Psychic-type moves.

Solo trainers should always keep one thing in mind. Bring high-level counters in battles. Aqua Breed Tauros is a powerful monster, and as such, you need strong raid parties to solo defeat Aqua Paldean Tauros.

Psychic-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

  • Shadow Mewtwo: Psycho Cut and Psystrike
  • Mega Alakazam: Confusion and Psychic
  • Shadow Latios: Zen Headbutt and Psychic
  • Shadow Lugia: Extrasensory and Future Sight

Electric-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

  • Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Wildbolt Storm
  • Shadow Raikou: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge
  • Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt
Also read: Aqua Breed Tauros: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

Fairy-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

  • Mega Gardevoir: Charm and Dazzling Gleam
  • Incarnate Forme Enamorus: Fairy Wind and Fly
  • Xerneas: Geomancy and Moonblast

Grass-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

  • Mega Sceptile: Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant
  • Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot
  • Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Flying-type counters to Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros

  • Mega Rayquaza: Air Slash and Dragon Ascent
  • Shadow Salamence: Dragon Tail and Fly
  • Shadow Moltres: Wing Attack and Sky Attack
Aqua Breed Tauros’s battle capabilities increase in Cloudy and Rainy weather. However, if you use strong or high-level counters to challenge it, you can defeat it regardless of the weather conditions.

Moves and stat spread of Pokemon GO Aqua Breed Paldean Tauros in 3-star raids

Type effectiveness of Aqua Tauros (Image via Sportskeeda)
Here are the moves and stats of:

  • Combat Power: 19,470
  • Attack: 210
  • Defense: 193
  • Stamina: 3,600 HP
  • Fast Attacks: Tackle, Double Kick, and Zen Headbutt
  • Charged Attacks: Earthquake, Aqua Jet, Iron Head, and Trail Blaze

Check out our other guides:

Edited by Abhipsito Das
