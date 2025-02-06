How to solo defeat Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

Players wishing to solo defeat Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO 5-star raids are in luck, as the feat is definitely possible. This is thanks to the addition of extremely powerful creatures to the game since Enamorus' original appearance. The legendary will appear in 5-star raids from February 6 - 17, 2025.

It was impossible to take down Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO as a solo trainer during its time as an Elite Raid boss. However, its lowered combat power and the addition of Necrozma Fusions have made it possible to knock out Incarnate Forme Enamorus solo.

This article covers everything you need to know to solo defeat Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO 5-star raids.

Best counter and strategy to solo defeat Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO 5-star raids

You need a level 50 Dusk Mane Necrozma that knows Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike, as well as Snowy weather to beat Enamorus' Incarnate Forme in 5-star Pokemon GO raids.

Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

For the strategy, start by building a team of one Dusk Mane Necrozma and any second Pocket Monster. The latter should preferably be a powerful Steel-type attacker, so that it can deal a small amount of damage in case of an emergency. However, you are free to carry anything as your second Pokemon, as Dusk Mane Necrozma can take care of the battle on its own.

Once the battle begins, keep using Metal Claw and Sunsteel Strike to deal damage. Dodging is not necessary, as your attacker resists all Charged Moves. As soon as your Dusk Mane is about to faint, exit the battle, revive and heal it, and rejoin. Here, using Max Revives is recommended, to save time.

Keep repeating this until the raid boss faints. If you do everything right, the process should be over with only a few seconds left on the clock. Make sure you are in an area with stable internet, as network fluctuations may lead to adverse results.

If you don't want to solo defeat Enamorus Incarnate in Pokemon GO but still want to take part in these raids, check out our Pokemon GO Enamorus raid guide for its weaknesses and best counters.

