You can solo defeat Granbull in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids if you have the right counters in your raid party. As a three-star raid boss, Granbull can be a bit of a challenge for solo raiders. It has a Fairy elemental typing which has only two weaknesses. That’s why it's difficult to find counters that are effective against this raid boss.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know to solo defeat Granbull in Pokemon GO’s three-star raids, including some of the best counters for this raid boss.

Is it difficult to solo defeat Granbull in Pokemon GO 3-star Raids?

Granbull in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Granbull is a Fairy-type Pokemon. As a result, this Pocket Monster is vulnerable to the following elemental typings:

Poison (160% increased damage)

(160% increased damage) Steel (160% increased damage)

This Pokemon is resistant to the following types of monsters:

Dragon

Bug

Dark

Fighting

As a 3-star Fairy-type Raid boss, Granbull has decent stats with an attack stat of 212 and a defense stat of 131. It has access to a diverse set of moves like Bite, Snarl, Charm, Play Rough, Close Combat, and Crunch.

It has some strong moves that get Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB). So, if you get hit by these moves, you might run into issues while trying to solo defeat Granbull in Pokemon GO. However, if you have the right counters and you know how to dodge attacks, you can easily solo Granbull raids in this game.

How to solo defeat Granbull in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

For this Fairy-type raid boss, you must have maxed-out or high-level Poison- and Steel-type Pokemon in your raid party. Here are some recommended counters that you can use against this Granbull:

Mega Gengar with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Meteor Mash as the Charged move.

with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Meteor Mash as the Charged move. Mega Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move Mega Beedrill with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

with Poison Jab as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move Rayquaza with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move

with Air Slash as the Fast move and Dragon Ascent as the Charged move Dialga with Metal Claw as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move

with Metal Claw as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move Origin Forme Dialga with Metal Claw as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move

with Metal Claw as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move Moltres with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move

with Wing Attack as the Fast move and Sky Attack as the Charged move Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move Shadow Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move Shadow Mewtwo with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move

with Psycho Cut as the Fast move and Psystrike as the Charged move Shadow Metagross with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Meteor Mash as the Charged move

with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Meteor Mash as the Charged move Shadow Excadrill with Metal Claw as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move

with Metal Claw as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move Shadow Toxicroak with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move Shadow Victreebel with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move Apex Shadow Ho-Oh with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move

with Incinerate as the Fast move and Brave Bird as the Charged move Shadow Scizor with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move

with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move Scizor with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move

with Bullet Punch as the Fast move and Iron Head as the Charged move Victreebel with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

with Acid as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move Toxicroak with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move

with Fire Spin as the Fast move and Overheat as the Charged move Gengar with Lick as the Fast move and Sludge Bomb as the Charged move

As a three-star Raid Boss, Granbull will come with an underwhelming Combat Power (CP) stat of under 20,000. It has a weak defense stat, making it an easy task to chip away this monster’s CP. This is very helpful if you want to solo defeat Granbull in Pokemon GO.

While you can deal damage to this raid boss easily, you must be careful not to get hit by its Charged moves. As mentioned, it has access to strong STAB moves, so whenever you feel like the raid boss is charging up an attack, make sure to dodge it. This is important if you want to solo defeat Granbull in Pokemon GO without losing too many attackers.

