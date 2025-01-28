How to solo defeat Lairon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

To solo defeat Lairon in Pokemon GO, you must take advantage of its weaknesses. As a Steel- and Rock-type creature, the Pocket Monster is doubly weak to Fighting- and Ground-type moves. It also receives heavy damage from Water-type attacks.
Given Lairon's strong defense and capacity to resist multiple moves, a trainer should challenge it strategically when attempting to take it down alone.
This article highlights the strategies and the best counters to solo defeat Lairon in Pokemon GO.
How can you solo defeat Lairon in Pokemon GO?
In a three-star Raid Battle, Lairon sports a combat power of 15,159. It can use Metal Claw and Iron Tail as the Fast Attacks. Its Charged Attack options are Rock Tomb, Rock Slide, Body Slam, and Heavy Slam.
The top counters to solo defeat Lairon in Pokemon GO are as follows:
- Mega Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Primal Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Lucario with Force Palm and Aura Sphere
- Shadow Groudon with Mud Shot and Precipice Blades
- Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast
- Mega Heracross with Counter and Close Combat
- Shadow Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch
- Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword
- Shadow Excadrill with Mud-Slap and Scorching Sands
- Therian Landorus with Mud Shot and Sandsear Storm
- Shadow Garchomp with Mud Shot and Earth Power
- Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch
Lairon takes 256% additional damage from Fighting- and Ground-type attacks. You can solo defeat Lairon in Pokemon GO by capitalizing on these vulnerabilities. In addition, this Raid Boss doesn't possess any heavy hitters like its evolution, Aggron, which has the Meteor Beam attack with a power of 140.
You should not be afraid to challenge Lairon raids taking place in Snow and Partly Cloudy weather, even though these conditions boost its battle capabilities. This is because the aforementioned counters, such as Mega Lucario with its best PvE moveset, can easily solo defeat Lairon in any weather.
It is highly advised to have your raid counters at Level 40. However, you can still go with those at Level 20 if necessary. Remember that you can survive longer in battles when you dodge Lairon's incoming Charged Attacks. Also, ensure you stock up on healing items (Revive and Max Revive) for healing purposes.
To solo defeat Lairon in Pokemon GO successfully, it is crucial to use the right counters in the right weather. Fighting-type moves deal additional damage in Cloudy weather, while Sunny weather improves the damage output of Ground-type attacks.
