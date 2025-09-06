How to solo defeat Mega Sharpedo in Pokemon GO Mega Raids

If you wish to solo defeat Mega Sharpedo in Pokemon GO Mega Raids, you can do so easily using a range of counters. The Water- and Dark-type Mega Evolution, is highly attack-weighted and can be chipped down by several super-effective attacks. The creature can be challenged when it makes its debut during the Raid Day event on Sunday, September 7, 2025, from 2–5 pm local time.This article covers the best counters you should use when attempting to solo defeat Mega Sharpedo in Pokemon GO.Best counters and strategy to solo defeat Mega Sharpedo in Pokemon GOTo take down Mega Sharpedo on your own, you must use counters that can achieve the feat in under 300 seconds. The raid boss will have 9,000 HP to its name, which you must deplete before the timer runs out. Thankfully, there are a bunch of creatures that can help you do this when powered up to level 40.Also read: Pokemon GO Dynamax attackers tier listHere is a comprehensive (but non-exhaustive) list of best counters to use to solo defeat Mega Sharpedo in Pokemon GO:PokemonFast AttackCharged AttackMega or regular LucarioForce PalmAura SphereMega HeracrossCounterMegahornMega or Shadow SceptileFury CutterFrenzy PlantShadow RaikouThunder ShockWild ChargeShadow RegigigasHidden Power (Grass)Crush GripMega RayquazaDragon Tail Dragon AscentShadow ConkeldurrCounterDynamic PunchKeldeo (Ordinary)Low KickSacred SwordKartanaRazor LeafLeaf BladeMega GardevoirCharmDazzling GleamZekromCharge BeamFusion BoltMega VenusaurVine WhipFrenzy PlantMega ManectricThunder FangWild ChargeShadow ZapdosThunder ShockThunderboltMega PinsirBug BiteX-ScissorZarudeVine WhipPower WhipTerrakionDouble KickSacred SwordXurkitreeThunder ShockDischargeEternatusDragon Tail Dynamax CannonUrshifuCounterDynamic PunchWhen attempting to challenge this raid boss on your own, you should build a team consisting of a primary attacker and one or two backup creatures. The latter don’t have to be any good at all. Their primary purpose is to make sure you don’t get kicked out of the raid if your primary attacker faints.As for the strategy, keep attacking using your primary attacker until it reaches critical health. At this point heal it using a Hyper Potion or Max Potion for maximum time-efficiency. Note that Mega Sharpedo will hit quite hard, so dodging skills will come in handy in reducing the number of times the attacker faints.If you are unsure about your skills and feel more comfortable challenging this raid boss with others, check out our Pokemon GO Mega Sharpedo raid guide.Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:Ditto disguisesBuddy Evolution Adventure Together guideBest Fast Attacks in Pokemon GOSierra countersCliff countersArlo countersGiovanni countersTeam GO Rocket Grunts