How to solo defeat Noctowl in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Noctowl is making its grand entry in Pokemon GO 3-star raids, leaving players wondering how to beat it solo. The Pokemon Horizons event, set to celebrate the new anime series, will bring the Owl Pokemon back to the community. It is a Stamina-focused species known to withstand powerful hits from the raid counters. As a result, many ponder whether they can take it down by themselves within the limited battle time.

Niantic regularly rotates Pokemon in raids; this time, you will challenge Noctowl, Chansey, and Metagross. This article details everything you need to win this PvP fray if you did not have the right team in the past or want to defeat it solo again.

How to beat Noctowl alone in Pokemon GO

Shiny Noctowl in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Solo raiders who want to beat Noctowl in Pokemon GO should always go for solid raid counters and moves with high power. You can deal more damage with the best Pokemon and the right attacks. The more you hurt it, the faster its Hit Points (HP) drop.

Noctowl first appeared in Niantic’s mobile title in 2017, along with several other Johto region Pocket Monsters. Since then, trainers have devised different battle teams and counters that can make quick work of it. Pokemon GO meta is ever-changing, as Niantic often debuts new creatures and moves. This might intrigue battlers on the best moves and raid parties.

Whenever Noctowl dictates its power as a raid boss, its Combat Power (CP) will rise from 2288 (Max CP) to 14,400. Its HP will be the same as other 3-star raid bosses, such as Metagross, which is 3000.

Note that its Attack, Defense, and Stamina stats will be 145, 156, and 225, respectively. Additionally, it will use its Fast Attacks, Wing Attack, and Extrasensory. Furthermore, the Charged Attacks it possesses are Shadow Ball, Psychic, Sky Attack, and Night Shade.

The above information is crucial to solo raiders, and by keeping the moves and stats in mind, they need to create raid counters.

Counters to defeat Noctowl in Pokemon GO

Noctowl as it appears in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before we move into the counters to take down Noctwol in Pokemon GO raids, let's learn its weaknesses. The creature is weak to Electric, Ice, and Rock-type attacks. Since the raid boss will have a boosted CP and knows many attacks, your counters should also be robust.

Below are the counters that have high CP, great Attack, Defense, and Stamina stats, as well as the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) potential attacks:

Xurkitree: Thundershock and Discharge

Zekrom: Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt

Rhyperior: Smack Down and Rock Wrecker

Mamoswine: Power Snow and Avalanche

Tapu Koko: Volt Switch and Thunderbolt

Mega Diancie: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Electivire: Thunder Shock and Wild Charge

Mega Aerodactyl: Rock Throw and Rock Slide

Shadow Aggron: Smack Down and Meteor Beam

The boss will use its Charged Attack relentlessly, so make sure you dodge them. Also, stock up on Max Revives to revive your Pokemon GO Noctowl counters.