How to solo defeat Tyranitar in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

It’s possible to defeat Tyranitar in Pokemon GO three-star raids, but you’ll need to learn its weaknesses and the best raid counters. That’s it, and with that, you will also be required to stock up on Max Revives to heal your parties. If this were a five-star raid, the chances of attempting the raid alone would be challenging. However, that isn’t the case, and we have covered everything you need to know in this detailed guide.

Using high-level counters and formulating strategies are essential requirements when pursuing the raid solo. That being said, this article will walk you through how to win the Tyranitar raid by yourself.

How to defeat Tyranitar alone in Pokemon GO in 3-star raids

How to beat Tyranitar without a squad in Pokemon GO (Image via The Pokemon Company)

To defeat Tyranitar on your own in Pokemon GO three-star raids, you need max-level counters revolving around its weaknesses. Ideal fighters like Terrakion, Mega Blaziken, and Lucario are best suited for the job.

Being a dual Rock and Dark-type Pokemon, Tyranitar is weak to Fighting, Bug, Fairy, Grass, Ground, Steel, and Water-type moves. Moreover, it resists Psychic, Dark, Fire, Flying, Ghost, Normal, and Poison-type moves, so avoid them.

You should use Fighting-type Pokemon and attacks to inflict heavy damage. The Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) feature in Pokemon GO further boosts the damage output of Fighting-type moves. It activates when the counter’s type matches its move’s type. Therefore, solo raiders must use this function to have an upper hand in the battle.

Tyranitar as a 3-star raid boss: Combat Power, Hit Point, and more

Tyranitar stats as a 3-star raid boss (Image via Niantic)

Combat Power (CP) : 24,738

: 24,738 Hit Points (HP) : 3,000

: 3,000 Attack stat : 251

: 251 Defense stat : 207

: 207 Stamina stat : 225

: 225 Possible Fast Moves : Bite, Iron Tail, and Smack Down

: Bite, Iron Tail, and Smack Down Possible Charged Moves: Stone Edge, Fire, Blast, Crunch, and Brutal Swing

Best counters for Tyranitar in Pokemon GO

What are the best counters for Tyranitar? (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The counters below deal super-effective damage to Tyranitar. Since it’s highly susceptible to Fighting-type moves, we have prioritized them over others.

Terrakion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Mega Blaziken with Counter and Focus Blast

Keldeo with Low Kick and Sacred Sword

Shadow Machamp with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Shadow Hariyama with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Lucario with Counter and Aura Sphere

Conkeldurr with Counter and Dynamic Punch

Mega Luppuny with Double Kick and Focus Blast

Cobalion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Virizion with Double Kick and Sacred Sword

Can you get a Shiny Tyranitar in Pokemon GO 3-star raids?

There exists a chance to find a Shiny Tyranitar once you win Tyranitar 3-star raids. However, the encounter isn’t guaranteed. You will have to win as many battles as possible for a chance to spawn a shiny variant. Once it appears near the hosted Gym, throw the Ultra Ball to capture it in Pokemon GO.

