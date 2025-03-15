How to solo defeat Vaporeon in Pokemon GO 3-star raids

Trainers who wish to solo defeat Vaporeon in Pokemon GO should face the creature with the right counters. It has returned in three-star raids in the Festival of Colors 2025 event. However, its shiny form will not be available in raids this time. Vaporeon sports a combat power of 17,511 as a three-star boss. It also knows several different kinds of Water-type Charged Attacks.

This article explains everything you need to know about defeating Vaporeon in a three-star raid. It also details information on its best counters and some tips to remember for a smooth gameplay experience.

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Counters to solo defeat Vaporeon in Pokemon GO

Vaporeon in the anime (Image via TPC)

Mega Sceptile with Bullet Seed and Frenzy Plant and Kartana with Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade are two of the strongest counters to solo defeat Vaporeon in Pokemon GO. Each one has the potential to take it down in one attempt.

Three-star raids featuring Vaporeon must be completed in 180 seconds. You will otherwise lose and cannot get an encounter with the Pokemon. So, it is best to bring those creatures with outstanding battle capabilities to battles. The strong picks can do considerable damage with their moves.

Vaporeon, the Water-type species, is weak to Electric- and Grass-type moves. You should take advantage of these weaknesses to solo defeat Vaporeon in Pokemon GO.

Grass-type counters to Vaporeon

Mega Sceptile: Fury Cutter and Frenzy Plant

Kartana: Razor Leaf and Leaf Blade

Mega Venusaur: Vine Whip and Frenzy Plant

Zarude: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Sky Forme Shaymin: Magical Leaf and Grass Knot

Shadow Tangrowth: Vine Whip and Power Whip

Electric-type counters to Flareon

Zekrom: Charged Beam and Fusion Bolt

Shadow Raikou: Thundershock and Wild Charge

Xurkitree: Thundershock and Discharge

Shadow Electivire: Thundershock and Wild Charge

Mega Ampharos: Volt Switch and Jap Cannon

Therian Forme Thundurus: Volt Switch and Voltbolt Storm

While the performance of the Grass-type counters can be boosted in Sunny weather, Electric-type counters’ performance increases in Rainy weather. That said, if you include a Mega Pokemon in your raid party, then the other Pocket Monsters sharing a similar type to the Mega creature can battle more effectively.

The ideal way to solo defeat Vaporeon in Pokemon GO is to utilize the power of high-level counters. It is best to select creatures that are at Level 40 for this work.

Tips to solo defeat Vaporeon in Pokemon GO

Tips to solo defeat Vaporeon in raids (Image via TPC)

Some of the tips that help you solo defeat Vaporeon in Pokemon GO:

Always try to stick with the raid parties that are at least Level 30 or above.

Teach your counters the best moves against Vaporeon.

Carry multiple healing items so that you can give proper treatment.

Give importance to the raid time limit and complete the challenge as fast as possible.

