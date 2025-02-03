How to solo or duo Moltres in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles

If you wish to solo or duo Moltres in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles, rest assured that the feat is achievable. The Fire-type member of the legendary bird trio appears as a 5-star Power Spot boss beginning at 6 pm local time on February 3, 2025, during GO's Max Monday event. It will also appear sporadically in Power Spots near you throughout the week, leaving the cycle on February 10, 2025.

This article tells you everything you need to know to solo or duo Moltres in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles.

Best counters and strategy to solo or duo Moltres in Pokemon GO 5-star Max Battles

Dynamax Moltres in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Moltres has a double weakness to Rock-type moves, and it should be fairly easy to solo or duo it with Max Moves. However, there are no Max Rockfall users in the game as of now, and therefore, the road to success is a bit more complicated.

Duo-ing the creature is easy. To be on the safe side, use level 40+ counters — a party of three, consisting of two damage soakers that resist Moltres' moves and an attacker that can deal super-effective damage. The following critters are the most viable options:

Defender:

Charizard with Dragon Breath

with Dragon Breath Greedent with Bite

with Bite Blastoise with Water Gun

with Water Gun Lapras with Water Gun

with Water Gun Excadrill with Metal Claw (only against Ancient Power and Sky Attack variants)

with Metal Claw (only against Ancient Power and Sky Attack variants) Metagross with Zen Headbutt (only against Ancient Power and Sky Attack variants)

Attacker:

Gigantamax Kingler with Bubble (G-Max Foam Burst)

with Bubble (G-Max Foam Burst) Gigantamax Toxtricity with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock)

with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock) Dynamax Zapdos with Thunder Shock (Max Lightning)

with Thunder Shock (Max Lightning) Gigantamax Gengar with Shadow Claw (G-Max Terror)

with Shadow Claw (G-Max Terror) Gigantamax Blastoise with Water Gun (G-Max Cannonade)

with Water Gun (G-Max Cannonade) Dynamax Inteleon with Water Gun (Max Geyser)

Soak incoming damage and charge your Dynamax meter with creatures that resist Fire-type damage, and then hit back with the attackers. Dodge attacks and heal your team wherever necessary, for optimal results.

If you wish to solo Dynamax Moltres, you'll need a couple more things besides ideal counters. A Max Mushroom is a must-use item for this. Additionally, you should attempt to fight only three-gloved Power Spots, for the 18.8% damage boost.

In all cases, first check which moves Moltres is using, before committing to the fight. Depending on your counters, you should stay in with Water-type tanks if the Power Spot boss has Fire-type moves. On the other hand, if it has Ancient Power and Sky Attack, Steel-types should be your choice.

You should try to use a combination of Fast and Charged Moves during the charging phase. However, make sure not to do so while Moltres is preparing an attack, as it will lead to devastating damage.

Hitting Dynamax Moltres in Pokemon GO with super-effective attacks while making sure your tanks survive will net you decent results as you try to solo or duo the creature.

