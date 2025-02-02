Pokemon GO Moltres Max Battle guide: Weaknesses and best counters

In Pokemon GO Moltres Max Battle, trainers must look to take the Legendary bird down. It debuts as a 5-star Power Spot boss during the final Legendary Flight Max Monday event at 6 pm local time on February 3, 2025. Following this, it will stick around for a week, appearing sporadically until February 10, 2025.

This Pokemon GO Moltres Max Battle guide covers the creature's weaknesses and best counters.

Pokemon GO Moltres Max Battle weaknesses

What is super-effective against Dynamax Moltres?

Moltres' type matchups (Image via Sportskeeda/The Pokemon Company)

Moltres is a Fire- and Flying-type creature. This leaves it weak to Rock-, Water-, and Electric-type moves. Currently, there are no Rock-type Max Attack users in Pokemon GO. Therefore, your best damage dealers will have Water- and Electric-type Max Moves. You can use our Pokemon Type Calculator to learn more about different matchups.

Here are the Max Moves that are super-effective against Dynamax Moltres:

Max Geyser (or G-Max Cannonade)

Max Lightning (or G-Max Stun Shock)

Max Rockfall

Moltres' stat distribution and moveset in Pokemon GO

As a 5-star Power Spot boss in Pokemon GO, Moltres has the following stats:

Attack: 251

251 Defense: 181

181 Attacks: Heat Wave, Ancient Power, Fire Blast, Sky Attack, Over Heat

Challenging Moltres will cost you 800 MP. However, this will be refunded if you lose the fight. Up to four trainers can take part in the battle simultaneously, and each of them can take three Pokemon.

Pokemon GO Moltres Max Battle best counters

Dynamax Moltres with the other two Dynamax Legendary birds (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The following are the best attackers and their recommended movesets for Pokemon GO Moltres Max Battles:

Gigantamax Toxtricity with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock)

with Spark (G-Max Stun Shock) Dynamax Toxtricity with Spark (Max Lightning)

with Spark (Max Lightning) Dynamax Zapdos with Thunder Shock (Max Lightning)

with Thunder Shock (Max Lightning) Gigantamax Gengar with Shadow Claw (G-Max Terror)

with Shadow Claw (G-Max Terror) Gigantamax Blastoise with Water Gun (G-Max Cannonade)

with Water Gun (G-Max Cannonade) Dynamax Blastoise with Water Gun (Max Geyser)

with Water Gun (Max Geyser) Dynamax Charizard with Dragon Breath (Max Wyrmwind)

The following Pokemon should be used as damage soakers and users of Max Guard and Max Spirit against Moltres Max Battles:

Charizard with Dragon Breath

with Dragon Breath Greedent with Bite

with Bite Blastoise with Water Gun

with Water Gun Lapras with Water Gun

Pokemon GO Moltres Max Battle catch CP and shiny availability

Moltres shiny comparison (Image via The Pokemon Company)

The Dynamax Moltres that spawns after you win the battle will have combat power in one of the following ranges:

No weather boost: 1,896 - 1,980 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

1,896 - 1,980 CP at level 20 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs) Weather boosted (Sunny or Windy): 2,370 - 2,475 CP at level 25 (10/10/10 - 15/15/15 IVs)

What are the 100% IVs from Pokemon GO Moltres Max Battles?

Here are the 100% IVs from 5-star Moltres Max Battles:

No weather boost: 1,980 CP

1,980 CP Weather boosted (Sunny or Windy): 2,475 CP

Can Moltres be shiny in Pokemon GO?

Shiny Dynamax Moltres can be found in Pokemon GO as of February 2025. The chance of finding one are approximately 1-in-20 or 5%.

