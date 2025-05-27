  • home icon
  • Pokemon News
  • “I think I ate too many Max Mushrooms”: Pokemon GO hilarious glitch has Reddit in splits

“I think I ate too many Max Mushrooms”: Pokemon GO hilarious glitch has Reddit in splits

By Akash Sil
Modified May 27, 2025 10:21 GMT
Max Mushrooms in the anime (Image via TPC)
Max Mushrooms in the anime (Image via TPC)

A Pokemon GO player shared a unique experience on the game's subreddit while they were doing a Raid. u/Alexisbestpony's (the original poster) screen became glitchy, and once the boss was beaten, they got only two Pokeballs to catch it, only to be booted from the catching screen before getting to try. They compared the whole experience to having consumed one too many Max Mushrooms.

Ad

While they failed to catch the boss, they were able to screen-record the incident, which they then posted on r/Pokemongo.

I think I ate too many maxg mushrooms byu/Alexisbestpony inpokemongo
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
sk promotional banner

Naturally, the commenters had a blast with this one, with several making references to being high after seeing the OP's screen. Like u/Darkespurr shared:

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

Comment byu/Alexisbestpony from discussion inpokemongo
Ad

u/Shamanjoe had this to add:

"I’ve heard acid flashbacks can happen months, or even years later 🤣"

u/CobaltKobold77 described watching the video as an experience similar to having a stroke:

Comment byu/Alexisbestpony from discussion inpokemongo
Ad

u/90sMiddleChild_ felt like they were the ones having problems:

"Dang made me think I was the one tripping."

u/AnimeMan1993 made a reference to Missingno, an infamous glitch from the original Pokemon Red and Blue:

"Feels like I'm watching two Missingno fight one another and we as mortals cannot comprehend how they even look when fighting."

Of course, some commentators were stating the obvious for added hilarity, like u/BreezKillr and u/WoahIsThisAnAlt. Both noted that they thought Gengar was using Sludge Bomb, something clearly visible in the video.

Ad
Redditors commenting that Gengar was trying to use Sludge Bomb (Image via TPC)
Redditors commenting that Gengar was trying to use Sludge Bomb (Image via TPC)

Also read: Pokemon Go has a shiny problem, and players are divided over it

Ad

What are Max Mushrooms in Pokemon GO?

Max Mushrooms in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)
Max Mushrooms in Pokemon GO (Image via TPC)

Max Mushrooms were introduced to Pokemon GO on December 3, 2024. Their main purpose was to give the players' Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon a damage boost during Max Battles. This meant any Fast Attack, Charged Attack, or Max/G-Max Moves would hit harder as a result. Additionally, these Mushrooms would last for 30 minutes, letting players attempt multiple Max Battles while one was active.

Ad

Also read: What should Giovanni’s next Shadow ace be? Pokemon GO Reddit weighs in

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:

About the author
Akash Sil

Akash Sil

Akash Sil is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on covering Pokemon — a world he says he wouldn't mind living in, "alongside the wonderful creatures ranging from cute to dangerous."

Despite earning a Masters of Applied Chemistry, a passion for writing and a desire to be part of the gaming industry steered him towards this role. Among industry notables, he is inspired by Jason Schreier's investigative journalism.

In his spare time, Akash enjoys reading comic books.

Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨

Quick Links

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications