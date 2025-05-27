“I think I ate too many Max Mushrooms”: Pokemon GO hilarious glitch has Reddit in splits

A Pokemon GO player shared a unique experience on the game's subreddit while they were doing a Raid. u/Alexisbestpony's (the original poster) screen became glitchy, and once the boss was beaten, they got only two Pokeballs to catch it, only to be booted from the catching screen before getting to try. They compared the whole experience to having consumed one too many Max Mushrooms.
While they failed to catch the boss, they were able to screen-record the incident, which they then posted on r/Pokemongo.
Naturally, the commenters had a blast with this one, with several making references to being high after seeing the OP's screen. Like u/Darkespurr shared:
Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game
u/Shamanjoe had this to add:
"I’ve heard acid flashbacks can happen months, or even years later 🤣"
u/CobaltKobold77 described watching the video as an experience similar to having a stroke:
u/90sMiddleChild_ felt like they were the ones having problems:
"Dang made me think I was the one tripping."
u/AnimeMan1993 made a reference to Missingno, an infamous glitch from the original Pokemon Red and Blue:
"Feels like I'm watching two Missingno fight one another and we as mortals cannot comprehend how they even look when fighting."
Of course, some commentators were stating the obvious for added hilarity, like u/BreezKillr and u/WoahIsThisAnAlt. Both noted that they thought Gengar was using Sludge Bomb, something clearly visible in the video.
Also read: Pokemon Go has a shiny problem, and players are divided over it
What are Max Mushrooms in Pokemon GO?
Max Mushrooms were introduced to Pokemon GO on December 3, 2024. Their main purpose was to give the players' Dynamax/Gigantamax Pokemon a damage boost during Max Battles. This meant any Fast Attack, Charged Attack, or Max/G-Max Moves would hit harder as a result. Additionally, these Mushrooms would last for 30 minutes, letting players attempt multiple Max Battles while one was active.
Also read: What should Giovanni’s next Shadow ace be? Pokemon GO Reddit weighs in
Check out our other Pokemon GO guides here:
- Ditto disguises
- Buddy Evolution Adventure Together guide
- Best Fast Attacks in the game
- Sierra counters
- Cliff counters
- Arlo counters
- Giovanni counters
- Team GO Rocket Grunts
- Go Evolution Calculator
- Pokemon Type Calculator
🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨