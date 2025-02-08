Is Accelgor with Energy Ball good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Accelgor with Energy Ball makes its debut during the Pokemon GO Community Day on February 9, 2025. The creature will know the move when it evolves from Shelmet, starting at 2 pm local time on this day until 10 pm local time on February 16, 2025. Beyond that, you must invest in an Elite Charged TM.

This article gives you an overview of whether Accelgor with Energy Ball is worth using in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles. It also covers how you can get your hands on this version of the Gen V creature.

Is Accelgor with Energy Ball good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Even with Energy Ball, Accelgor remains one of the worst things you can take into a PvP battle in Pokemon GO. The creature is simply too frail to make much of the coverage the attack gives it.

Energy Ball is a Grass-type Charged Attack that costs 55 energy and deals 90 damage. It also has a 10% chance of lowering the target's defenses. What holds back Accelgor's closing power with this move is the absence of STAB. For all purposes, Bug Buzz — with its 120 damage (including STAB) for 60 energy and a higher chance of lowering the target's defenses — is the move to run on Accelgor.

In the 1-1 shield scenario in the Great League, Accelgor drops three (of the already meager eight) wins when using Energy Ball instead of Bug Buzz. The 0-0 shield scenario sees Accelgor beating popular Water-types like Bibarel, Feraligatr, Gastrodon, Greninja, and Shadow Quagsire. However, losing to Abomasnow, Guzzlord, and Serperior as a Bug-type is not a worthwhile trade.

Keep Accelgor as far away from the Ultra League as you can if you care about your elo. The creature has abominable matchups there and Energy Ball does nothing to help.

Is Accelgor with Energy Ball good in Pokemon GO PvE?

The absence of STAB holds back Accelgor with Energy Ball from doing anything good in Pokemon GO PvE as well. The most you can get out of it is a mid-tier Bug-type attacker for Gyms, but even then, you won't be using Energy Ball.

How to get Accelgor with Energy Ball in Pokemon GO

You can get Energy Ball Accelgor by evolving Shelmet between 2 pm local time on February 9 and 10 pm local time on February 16, 2025. The process involves either trading the base with someone else or feeding it 200 Candy.

After this period ends, you must wait for another event with Accelgor with Energy Ball as a highlight feature. Alternatively, you have to expend an Elite Charged TM — which is not recommended whatsoever.

