Is Kommo-O with Clanging Scales good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Kommo-O with Clanging Scales debuts in Pokemon GO on June 21, 2025, during the Jangmo-O Community Day. This is Kommo-O's signature move from the main series titles and is busted in terms of damage output. The move will be available for a week via evolution and then again during special events.

Clanging Scales is a Dragon-type Charged Move in Pokemon GO. In PvP, it deals 120 (144 including STAB) damage for 45 energy, bringing its DPE to over 3, when used by Kommo-O. In PvE, it deals 120 damage over a 3.3-second cooldown.

This article covers everything you need to know about the viability of using Kommo-O with Clanging Scales in Pokemon GO.

Is Kommo-O with Clanging Scales good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Yes. Clanging Scales Kommo-O has immense finishing power in trainer battles. The move's 3+ damage-to-energy ratio lets it deal extensive damage to targets. When it lands, it OHKOs most creatures and leaves ones that resist it wishing they had a shield to hide behind.

With the addition of this move, Kommo-O should run a mono-Dragon moveset: Dragon Tail + Dragon Claw and Clanging Scales. While this leaves the critter completely useless when faced with Fairy-types, particularly Charm users, it can hit back at almost anything else.

The Great League is alright for Kommo-O, the Ultra League is where it shines, but the Master League — where it might have been expected to do well — is where it lags behind the most because of the recent power creep.

Is Kommo-O with Clanging Scales good in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid Battles?

As good as Clanging Scales is in PvP, it is a terrible option for PvE battles. Even Dragon Claw — not a move known for its damage output — outclasses it in terms of DPS. This means that Kommo-O is not about to emerge as the new Dragon-type attacker on the block.

How to get Kommo-O with Clanging Scales in Pokemon GO

To get Kommo-O that knows Clanging Scales in Pokemon GO, you must evolve Hakamo-O by feeding it 100 Candy between 2 pm local time on June 21, 2025, and 10 pm local time on June 28, 2025.

If you miss this opportunity, stay on events like December Community Day and GO Battle League-themed events for the legacy move to return. Alternatively, you can utilize an Elite Charged TM to teach Kommo-O Claning Scales.

