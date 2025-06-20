Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints overview: Best tips and tricks, hunt-worthy shinies, and more

Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints is rolling from Friday, June 20, 12 am local time, through Sunday, June 22, 11:59 pm local time, 2025, bringing fresh faces and shiny surprises. Adorable puppies, electric energy, and worthwhile in-game bonuses are all celebrated during this three-day event, which is ideal for collectors and combatants.

There is something for every kind of player at this event, including limited-time research tasks, a brand-new evolution line debut, and numerous opportunities to obtain rare items. Let's go over everything you need to know, including how to increase your gains, where to concentrate, and what to catch.

Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints bonuses and encounters

Yamper as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The most notable highlight of the Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints event is the debut of Galar region's Yamper and its evolution, Boltund. To evolve Yamper into Boltund, you'll need 50 Yamper Candy, so it's crucial to use Pinap Berries or catch multiples.

Trending

Event bonuses

Maximize your rewards with these limited-time perks:

2× Stardust for every Pokemon you catch

for every Pokemon you catch Increased odds of encountering Shiny versions of Snubbull, Poochyena, and Furfrou

Wild encounters

Throughout the event, a variety of Pokemon with puppy and dog-inspired designs will appear more frequently in the wild. Watch out for these Pokemon, particularly the ones with shiny potential:

Growlithe (shiny available)

(shiny available) Snubbull (shiny available)

(shiny available) Houndour (shiny available)

(shiny available) Poochyena (shiny available)

(shiny available) Electrike (shiny available)

(shiny available) Lillipup (shiny available)

(shiny available) Furfrou (shiny available)

(shiny available) Fidough

Occasionally: Hisuian Growlithe (shiny available) and Yamper

The Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints event will have Field Research Tasks, Daily Timed Research Breakdown, and Paid Timed Research, so ensure to maximize them for additional rewards and encounters.

Also read: How to get Gold Bottle Cap in Pokemon GO?

Best tips and tricks for Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints

Boltund as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

1) Optimize Stardust rewards: Use more Star Pieces during windows of high activity (particularly during lures, incense, or high-density spawn sessions) to triple your Stardust reward per catch.

2) Smart Shiny hunting: Each day has a designated shiny-eligible Pokemon:

June 20 – Poochyena

June 21 – Furfrou

June 22 – Snubbull

Prioritize your playtime for the highlighted Pokemon that day and utilize Incense to attract more spawns.

3) Efficiently farm Yamper Candy: Catch Yamper using Pinap Berries to double the Candy received — most crucial if you plan on evolving it into Boltund as soon as possible.

4) Daily Timed Research stacking: Sign in and do your daily Timed Research activities early during the day so you don't lose out on progress. They reward 3,000 XP and 1,500 Stardust every day with little effort.

5) Maximize Paid Research: At $0.99, paid Timed Research is worth every penny. You receive:

4x Incense (valuable more than the ticket itself)

More encounters with Yamper, Rockruff, and other shiny Pokemon

6,000 Stardusts

Also read: Is Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints Paid Timed Research worth it?

Best shinies to hunt during Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints

If shiny hunting during the Pokemon GO Yamper’s Paw Prints, focus on the following Pokemon who stand out beautifully:

Hisuian Growlithe

Furfrou

Poochyena

Electrike

Also read: How does Pokemon GO Hyper Training work?

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashish Victor Aashish is an esports and gaming writer at Sportskeeda, covering Pokemon, FC 24, and MMO. His educational background is in Mass Media and Music Production, but gaming always served as his favorite escape. Today, he has taken it up professionally.



A die-hard fan of the franchise, Aashish lives and breathes Pokemon. He has equal appreciation for single-player and multiplayer games. Nonetheless, if he had to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Guild Wars 2 due to its compelling storyline. However, if he were to go full throttle into the competitive side, Dota 2 would get his blood pumping.



Aashish prioritizes sourcing and reporting accurate, relevant, and ethical information. He relies heavily on official social media accounts to stay updated with what's going on. When not immersed in creating content, Aashish engages in music production and photography. Know More

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨