Is Mesprit good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles?

After catching Mesprit from the Road to Sinnoh event’s 5-star raids, Pokemon GO players could be curious to know about its performance in PvP and PvE battles. Diamond and Pearl, the Gen 4 video game, first introduced Mesprit along with Uxie and Azelf in 2006. This Lake of the Guardian trio is known for their incredible battle prowess, and with their release in Niantic’s mobile title in 2019, fans often wonder if they are excellent fighters in the GO Battle League or as raid counters.

This article analyzes the utility of Mesprit, a region-exclusive Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon found only in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. Before we get into the main topic, it is important to understand its stats, weaknesses, resistance, and attacks.

Pokemon GO: Mesprit stats, weaknesses, resistance, and moves

Mesprit's statistics distribution (Image via TPC)

Mesprit has a well-balanced Attack and Defense power. Here are its stats spread:

Type : Psychic

: Psychic Max Combat Power (CP) : 3457

: 3457 Attack : 212

: 212 Defense : 212

: 212 Stamina : 190

: 190 Fast Attacks : Confusion (Psychic) and Extrasensory (Psychic)

: Confusion (Psychic) and Extrasensory (Psychic) Charged Attacks: Blizzard (Ice), Swift (Normal), and Future Sight (Psychic)

Below are the attacks Mesprit is weak to:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

Attacks Mesprit is resistant to:

Fighting

Psychic

Is Mesprit good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Mesprit in the Battle League (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO PvP battle mode, GO Battle League, is divided into three different formats: Great, Ultra, and Master League. Mesprit performs at its full potential in these modes when you use Confusion, Future Sight, and Blizzard, as they are its ideal attacks.

According to the PvPoke, this Legendary ranks #868 in the Great League, #623 in the Ultra League, and #422 in the Master League. From this data, it is clear that Mesprit struggles to perform well in PvP battles.

Although Mesprit is best suited for the Master League, you should be wary of these counters:

Zarude : Vine Whip, Power Whip, and Dark Pulse

: Vine Whip, Power Whip, and Dark Pulse Yveltal : Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Focus Blast

: Snarl, Dark Pulse, and Focus Blast Metagross : Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, and Earthquake

: Bullet Punch, Meteor Mash, and Earthquake Solgaleo : Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head

: Fire Spin, Psychic Fangs, and Iron Head Dialga : Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Draco Meteor

: Dragon Breath, Iron Head, and Draco Meteor Giratina (Origin): Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball, and Ominous Wind

Is Mesprit good in Pokemon GO raids and Gym defense?

Mesprit in PvP battle (Image via TPC)

To deal more damage with Mesprit as a counter in Pokemon GO raids, ensure you use its best moveset, Confusion and Future Sight. While its DPS stat is 13.10, its TDO stat is 422.9. This means if the Pokemon faints after battling a raid boss, it will deal 422.9 total damage.

Mesprit's PvE fighting capability is less remarkable, but it is also not a bad pick to combat Poison and Fighting-type Pokemon. Lastly, you cannot assign a Legendary to safeguard a Gym.

