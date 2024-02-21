Is Uxie good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battle?

If you have already caught a Uxie in the past or you want to do so by winning 5-star raids during the Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh, you might wonder about its performance in PvP and PvE battles. It is a Psychic-type Legendary Pokemon that first appeared in Diamond and Pearl games. In Niantic’s mobile title, it debuted in 2019 and is only available in the Asia-Pacific region.

It has impressive stats and access to different move types and works nicely with a team. But is that enough for it to shine as a fighter? In this article, we walk you through what Uxie offers players in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE battles. First, let’s quickly take a look at its stats spread, weaknesses, resistance, and moves.

Pokemon GO: Uxie stats, weaknesses, resistance, and moves

Uxie stats (Image TPC)

Uxie is a single Psychic-type Pokemon whose power focuses more on defense. Below are the stats:

Max Combat Power (CP) : 2853

: 2853 Attack : 156

: 156 Defense : 270

: 270 Stamina : 181

: 181 Fast Attacks : Confusion (Psychic) and Extrasensory (Psychic)

: Confusion (Psychic) and Extrasensory (Psychic) Charged Attacks: Thunder (Electric), Swift (Normal), and Future Sight (Psychic)

Moves this Legendary is weak to are:

Bug

Dark

Ghost

These are the attacks it resists:

Fighting

Psychic

Is Uxie good in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Uxie in Battle League (Image via TPC)

The Pokemon GO Battle League has three formats: Great, Ultra, and Master League. If you’re using Uxie in any of these battle modes, you should use Confusion, Future Sight, and Thunder, as they are its best moveset. While Confusion is its Fast Attack, Future Sight and Thunder are its Charged Attacks.

According to PvPoke, Uxie ranks #473 in the Great League, #237 in the Ultra League, and #413 in the Master League. This means the Legendary isn’t a great pick for the PvP play, even if you catch a Hundo from raids.

Pokemon that can counter Uxie in the Ultra League are as follows:

Giratina (Altered) : Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak

: Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Shadow Sneak Jellicent : Hex, Shadow Ball, and Surf

: Hex, Shadow Ball, and Surf Steelix : Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe, and Earthquake

: Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe, and Earthquake Talonflame : Incinerate*, Fly, and Flame Charge

: Incinerate*, Fly, and Flame Charge Cresselia : Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, and Moonblast

: Psycho Cut, Grass Knot*, and Moonblast Dragonite (Shadow): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Superpower

(Shadow): Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw, and Superpower Umbreon: Snarl, Foul Play, and Last Resort*

Is Uxie good in Pokemon GO raids and Gym defense?

Uxie in raid battle and Gym defense (Image via TPC)

The best moveset for Uxie in the Pokemon GO PvE battle format is Extrasensory and Future Sight, which deals 9.99 DPS and has 387.21 TDO. Since these are Psychic-type moves, the Same Type Attack Bonus (STAB) effect will be activated. After that, Extrasensory will do 9.2 damage, and Future Sight will inflict 114 damage.

These moves are super-effective against Fighting and Poison-type Pokemon, so make sure you use Uxie when facing them in raids. Since Legendaries cannot be assigned a Gym-defending role, the critter has no work in this particular format.

