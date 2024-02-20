Is Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force was available in Pokemon GO for the first time during Halloween 2022. This is the signature move of this Pocket Monster and can only be learned during specific events or using an Elite Charged TM in Niantic's mobile game. If you don't already have a Giratina Origin that knows this Charged Attack, you might be wondering if getting it is worth it in PvP and PvE battles.

This article will detail the viability of Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Forme in Pokemon GO battles, specifically when compared to its non-Legacy Move counterpart.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer.

Is Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force worth using in Pokemon GO Battle League?

Origin Forme Giratina in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Before delving into the move's viability, let us look at Shadow Force Giratina Origin's typing, stats, and move pool.

Type: Ghost and Dragon

Ghost and Dragon Attack: 225

225 Defense: 187

187 Stamina: 284

284 Max. CP: 4,164

4,164 Fast Attacks: Shadow Claw and Dragon Tail

Shadow Claw and Dragon Tail Charged Attacks: Dragon Pulse, Ominous Wind, Shadow Ball, Shadow Force (exclusive)

Giratina's Origin Forme is best suited as a closer in the Ultra and Master Leagues in Pokemon GO, thanks to its impressive Attack stat. However, its exclusive move is not great for two reasons.

Firstly, Shadow Force is too expensive. It costs a whopping 90 energy while dealing only 144 base damage (including STAB). This means it takes Giratina with Shadow Claw 24 turns to get to this move. The damage it deals just does not offset the amount of time it takes for the critter to get to this move.

Secondly, Giratina gets access to Shadow Ball, which deals 120 damage for only 55 energy. This is more than sufficient in most cases to get decisive victories in closing situations.

To conclude, for GO Battle League, even if you have an Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force, it is better to switch it out for Shadow Ball.

Is Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force worth using in Pokemon GO Gym and Raid battles?

Regular and Shiny Giratina Origin (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Unlike PvP situations, Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force is excellent in PvE battles. While the critter cannot be a Gym Defender in Pokemon GO since it is a Legendary, it is one of the best Ghost-type Attackers in the game.

The combination of Shadow Claw and Shadow Force deals 16.84 DPS and has a TDO of 705.7. Giratina Origin's second-best Ghost-type moveset (Shadow Claw + Shadow Ball) has a DPS stat of 15.94 and TDO of 668.1.

How to get an Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force in Pokemon GO

To get an Origin Forme Giratina with Shadow Force in Pokemon GO in February 2024, you must capture the critter on the Raid Hour (6-7 pm local time) on February 23, 2024, or from the Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge.

The other process of acquiring Giratina Origin with Shadow Force is to use an Elite Charged TM. This is only worth it if you need a strong Ghost-type PvE attacker.

