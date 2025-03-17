Is the Pokemon GO Deep Depths Paid Timed Research worth purchasing?

The Pokemon GO Deep Depths event runs from March 19 to March 24, 2025, featuring new debuts, shiny boosts, and various bonuses. One of the key offerings during this event is the Paid Timed Research, available for $2 (or the equivalent in your local currency). This purchase grants access to additional rewards, but is it worth the cost?

Ad

With multiple incentives, including increased Shiny chances and valuable items, trainers may be tempted to buy the ticket. However, understanding the benefits compared to the free event content is crucial. Below is a breakdown of the event’s offerings, along with an assessment of whether the paid research provides good value.

Pokemon GO Deep Depths: Event bonuses and encounters

Nickit as seen in the anime (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Check out the current Pokemon GO raid bosses that you can encounter in-game

The Pokemon GO Deep Depths event comes with notable bonuses:

Ad

Trending

1/2 Hatch Distance for eggs placed in incubators during the event.

for eggs placed in incubators during the event. Increased chance to encounter and hatch Shiny Clauncher.

Debuts

Nickit and its evolution, Thievul, will make their first appearances in Pokemon GO. Players can evolve Nickit into Thievul using 50 Nickit Candy. However, Nickit is not available in its Shiny form during the event.

Wild spawns

Several Pokemon will appear more frequently in the wild, including:

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Clauncher.

Other featured Pokemon: Murkrow, Sneasel, Corphish, Clamperl, Purrloin, Frillish, and Nickit (not shiny).

Ad

7 km Egg hatches

The following Pokemon will hatch from 7 km eggs:

Shiny-eligible: Galarian Corsola, Pawniard, Clauncher.

Galarian Corsola, Pawniard, Clauncher. Non-shiny: Nickit.

There is also an increased chance to hatch a Shiny Clauncher.

Also read: Pokemon GO Campfire Check-in Timed Research: All events, tasks, and rewards

Pokemon GO Deep Depths: Free Timed Research

Trainers can access the free Timed Research, offering:

10 Kubfu Candy.

One Mysterious Component.

Encounters with event-themed Pokemon.

2× Stardust bonus for catching Pokemon after completing the research.

Ad

This research must be completed before March 24 at 8 pm local time.

Also read: Pokemon GO PokeStop Showcase March 2025: All dates and featured Pokemon

Pokemon GO Deep Depths Paid Timed Research: What do you get?

For $2, the Pokemon GO Deep Depths Paid Timed Research provides:

Two Super Incubators (useful for hatching eggs faster).

(useful for hatching eggs faster). One Star Piece (boosts Stardust gain for 30 minutes).

(boosts Stardust gain for 30 minutes). Encounters with Clauncher and Nickit.

Ad

Also read: Pokemon GO Spotlight Hour schedule (March 2025)

Pokemon GO Deep Depths: Is the Paid Research worth it?

The Clauncher line and their shiny variants (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Pros:

Ad

Great for egg hatchers: If you frequently hatch eggs, the two Super Incubators alone nearly justify the price, as they cost 200 PokeCoins each (roughly equivalent to $2 in the shop).

If you frequently hatch eggs, the two Super Incubators alone nearly justify the price, as they cost 200 PokeCoins each (roughly equivalent to $2 in the shop). Extra Stardust boost: The Star Piece helps increase Stardust earnings, which is valuable for powering up Pokemon.

The Star Piece helps increase Stardust earnings, which is valuable for powering up Pokemon. Guaranteed Clauncher and Nickit encounters: If you want more chances at these Pokemon, especially with the Shiny-boosted Clauncher, this could be useful.

Cons:

Limited rewards compared to previous paid research events: While Super Incubators are useful, the reward pool is quite small, and the encounters aren’t highly exclusive.

While Super Incubators are useful, the reward pool is quite small, and the encounters aren’t highly exclusive. No exclusive Shinies: The Pokemon in this research can be encountered elsewhere during the event, meaning there is no unique reward for purchasing the ticket.

The Pokemon in this research can be encountered elsewhere during the event, meaning there is no unique reward for purchasing the ticket. Not ideal for non-egg hatchers: If you rarely hatch eggs, the main value of this research is lost.

Ad

The Pokemon GO Deep Depths Paid Timed Research is worth considering if you frequently hatch eggs, as the two Super Incubators offer a solid return on investment.

However, if you’re not focused on egg-hatching or Stardust farming, the rewards may not be compelling enough to justify the purchase. Players who participate actively in the event can still obtain good rewards through free research and boosted wild encounters without spending money.

Ad

Ultimately, the Paid Timed Research's worthiness depends on your playstyle and how much you value the included items

Also read: Gen VIII legendaries hit with pre-release nerf in Pokemon GO, players point out inconsistencies

Check out our other Pokemon GO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

🚨 Calculate the Pokemon type effectiveness to win battles with our newly launched Pokemon GO Type Calculator 🚨