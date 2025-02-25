Is Terrakion with Sacred Sword good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Terrakion with Sacred Sword has been available in Pokemon GO since November 2021. Featured in two raid cycles in the past, the Road to Unova event brings this version of the creature back to 5-star raids once more. Terrakion is a Rock- and Fighting-type creature with a very high Attack stat. But the real question is — is Sacred Sword worth using on it?

This article breaks down the PvP and PvE viability of Terrakion with Sacred Sword.

Is Terrakion with Sacred Sword good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Terrakion with Sacred Sword in Pokemon GO PvP (Image via PvPoke)

Although Sacred Sword is an excellent move, Terrakion is not the best pick in Pokemon GO PvP. Its typing leaves a lot to be desired and its stat-spread — mediocre Defense and HP — doesn't help. Sacred Sword is a 35-energy Fighting-type Charged Move that deals 60 base damage (72 with STAB).

With or without its signature move, Terrakion is not suitable for PvP battles. It is too frail for the limited CP meta of the Ultra League and too vulnerable to counter various types of incoming damage in the Master League.

However, in an interesting turn of events, Terrakion wins the 1-1 and 2-2 shield matchups against both Black and White Kyurem.

Is Terrakion with Sacred Sword good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Terrakion with Sacred Sword will be available during Pokemon GO Road to Unova (Image via TPC)

Sacred Sword Terrakion is one of the best Fighting-type attackers in the game's PvE arena. It is only outclassed by Mega Lucario and Mega Heracross, both absurdly overpowered creatures. In PvE, Sacred Sword is a 50 base power move with a very low cooldown, which allows the user to be spammy. Fighting, being an excellent offensive type, also helps boost its effectiveness.

While Terrakion cannot defend Gyms in Pokemon GO, it can be one of the best partners to Mega Lucario when it comes to soloing powerful 5-star and Mega raids.

How to get Terrakion with Sacred Sword in Pokemon GO

To get a Terrakion that knows Sacred Sword in Pokemon GO, you must capture it from 5-star raids on February 25, 2025, or acquire it from the Road to Unova Timed Research before 10 am local time on March 1, 2025.

If you miss this window, you will have to wait for another event to feature this attack or use an Elite Charged TM on the critter.

