Is Zekrom with Fusion Bolt good in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE?

Zekrom with Fusion Bolt was introduced in Pokemon GO for the first time in 2023. Since then, it has only been available without using an Elite Charged TM on February 28, 2025, as part of the Road to Unova event. Fusion Bolt is an Electric-type Charged Move that deals 140 damage on a two second cooldown in PvE and 90 damage for 45 energy in PvP.

Is Zekrom with Fusion Bolt worth using in Pokemon GO PvP and PvE? This article breaks down the details.

Is Zekrom with Fusion Bolt good in Pokemon GO PvP?

Zekrom in the anime (Image via TPC)

Zekrom with Fusion Bolt is good in GO Battle League, but it's not a necessary condition for the creature to be good. Fusion Bolt and Wild Charge consume the same amount of energy, but the latter deals 12 more base damage. This can be crucial in closing out some matchups.

Also read: Pokemon GO Zekrom: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good?

That said, Wild Charge's self-debuff makes using the attack riskier when shields are up. Comparatively, Fusion Bolt is a safer attack to go for. Therefore, choose which moveset you wish to go for on Zekrom based on the strategy you wish to employ with it.

Safe switching Zekrom is better when you have Fusion Bolt. However, if you want the creature as a closer, the Wild Charge Variant is the way to go.

Is Zekrom with Fusion Bolt good in Pokemon GO PvE?

Zekrom with Fusion Bolt is the best non-Shadow Electric-type attacker in the game. While the exclusive attack only outclasses Wild Charge slightly, it can be the difference between winning and losing close matchups.

Also read: Pokemon GO Tour Unova Global preparation guide

Zekrom with Charge Beam and Fusion Bolt has 17.36 DPS while the variant with Wild Charge has 17.22 DPS. Overall, it is a good idea to collect Fusion Bolt Zekrom for the extra oomph when it comes to damage.

How to get Zekrom with Fusion Bolt in Pokemon GO

Zekrom is one of the main attractions of GO Tour Unova (Image via TPC)

You can get Fusion Bolt Zekrom on February 28, 2025, by taking part in 5-star Zekrom raids. These battles will be available until 10 am local time on March 1. It has not been confirmed if Zekrom caught during GO Tour Unova Global will know the signature move.

If you miss this window, you can still get a version of this creature by teaching it the move using an Elite Charged TM at any time.

