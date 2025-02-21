Pokemon GO Zekrom: Best moveset, counters, and is it any good? 

Pokemon GO Zekrom is a Dragon/Electric-type Legendary entity from Gen 5 that is a powerful addition to any team. Whether you plan to use it in PvP battles or PvE raids, its impressive stats and strong movepool make it a valuable asset. However, to get the most out of Zekrom, you must equip it with the best moveset and understand its strengths, weaknesses, and optimal counters.

This guide covers everything you need to know about Zekrom in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Zekrom best moveset

Zekrom as seen in the game (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Best PvP moveset

Fast Attack: Dragon Breath

Dragon Breath Charged Attacks: Fusion Bolt and Crunch or Outrage

Best PvE moveset

Fast Attack: Charge Beam

Charge Beam Charged Attacks: Fusion Bolt and Outrage

Dragon Breath is an optimal Fast Attack due to its STAB (Same Type Attack Bonus) and solid damage output, even though its energy generation is average. Charge Beam provides better energy generation but lacks sufficient damage output to make it the preferred choice.

Fusion Bolt is a strong, energy-efficient STAB move, making it the safest Charged Attack option for Zekrom. Wild Charge is slightly stronger but comes with a self-debuff, making it riskier. Crunch serves as a shield bait with the potential to lower an opponent's Defense, providing additional pressure.

Outrage is a powerful STAB move but is best suited for situations where shields are down. Flash Cannon is too expensive in energy cost to be consistently useful.

Is Pokemon GO Zekrom good in PvP and PvE?

Zekrom in PvP

Pokemon GO Zekrom is a versatile option in PvP, particularly excelling in the Master League. With its excellent stats and strong move options, it can function as both a Dragon- and Electric-type attacker. Fusion Bolt slightly improved Zekrom's viability as an Electric attacker, though Wild Charge remains a solid alternative.

Ultra League: Zekrom's high Attack stat reduces its bulk, making it a bit fragile compared to bulkier meta picks. However, its high damage output can force opponents to shield or take heavy hits.

Zekrom's high Attack stat reduces its bulk, making it a bit fragile compared to bulkier meta picks. However, its high damage output can force opponents to shield or take heavy hits. Master League: Zekrom thrives in Master League, where its powerful moves and unresisted Dragon/Electric STAB combination make it a dominant force. It has an edge over Melmetal, Ho-Oh, Landorus-T, and Yveltal, while also countering Kyogre and Giratina-Origin effectively. However, it struggles against Togekiss, Dialga, and Ground-type threats like Groudon and Excadrill.

Zekrom is not available in the Great League due to its high CP.

Zekrom in PvE

Pokemon GO Zekrom is one of the best non-Shadow Electric-type attackers in the game, making it an excellent choice for raids. It also serves as a powerful Dragon-type attacker, making it useful in battles against Legendary Pokemon like Kyogre and Lugia.

Pokemon GO Zekrom: All stats and Moves

Max CP: 4565

4565 Attack: 275

275 Defense: 211

211 Stamina: 205

Available moves

Fast Moves: Dragon Breath, Charge Beam

Dragon Breath, Charge Beam Charged Moves: Fusion Bolt, Wild Charge, Outrage, Crunch, Flash Cannon

Pokemon GO Zekrom's strengths and weaknesses

Zekrom's type matchup (Image via Sportskeeda)

Weaknesses

Takes 160% increased damage from Dragon-, Fairy-, Ground-, and Ice-type attacks.

Resistances

Takes 62.5% reduced damage from Fire-, Flying-, Grass-, Steel-, and Water-type attacks.

from Fire-, Flying-, Grass-, Steel-, and Water-type attacks. Takes 39% reduced damage from Electric-type attacks.

Best counters to Zekrom in Pokemon GO

Given its weaknesses, Pokemon GO Zekrom is best countered by strong Dragon-, Fairy-, Ground-, and Ice-type Pokemon. The best options include:

Mega Rayquaza (Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe)

(Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe) Black Kyurem (Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock)

(Dragon Tail, Freeze Shock) Primal/Shadow Groudon (Mud Shot, Precipice Blades)

(Mud Shot, Precipice Blades) White Kyurem (Dragon Breath, Ice Burn)

(Dragon Breath, Ice Burn) Mega/Shadow Garchomp (Dragon Tail, Earth Power)

(Dragon Tail, Earth Power) Mega Salamence (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

(Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor) Dialga - Origin (Dragon Breath, Roar of Time)

(Dragon Breath, Roar of Time) Palkia - Origin (Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend)

(Dragon Tail, Spacial Rend) Shadow Dialga (Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor)

(Dragon Breath, Draco Meteor) Mega Latios (Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw)

(Dragon Breath, Dragon Claw) Shadow Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands)

(Mud-Slap, Scorching Sands) Mega Gardevoir (Charm, Dazzling Gleam)

(Charm, Dazzling Gleam) Landorus Therian (Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm)

(Mud Shot, Sandsear Storm) Shadow Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Avalanche)

(Mud-Slap, Avalanche) Shadow Palkia (Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor)

(Dragon Tail, Draco Meteor) Shadow Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Breaking Swipe)

(Mud-Slap, Breaking Swipe) Shadow Dragonite (Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw)

(Dragon Tail, Dragon Claw) Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe)

(Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe) Mega Latias (Dragon Breath, Outrage)

(Dragon Breath, Outrage) Dragapult (Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe)

(Dragon Tail, Breaking Swipe) Shadow Salamence (Dragon Tail, Outrage)

Pokemon GO Zekrom is a top-tier Electric and Dragon-type attacker, excelling in Master League PvP and PvE raids. Its access to Fusion Bolt and Wild Charge makes it a strong Electric-type choice, while Dragon Breath and Outrage allow it to perform well in Dragon-type matchups. While it has notable counters, its versatility and raw power make it a valuable addition to any player's roster.

